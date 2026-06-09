ورودی آب به سدهای کشور ۷۶ درصد افزایش یافت و ذخایر ۳۳ درصد رشد کرده است

بر latest آمار شرکت مدیریت منابع آب ایران، ورودی آب به سدهای کشور از مهر ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ حدود ۴۱.۵۶ میلیارد مترمکعب بوده که نشان‌دهنده رشد ۷۶ درصدی نسبت به سال قبل است. خروجی سدها نیز حدود ۲۵.۳۹ میلیارد مترمکعب و حجم ذخیره‌شده فعلی به ۳۴.۹۳ میلیارد مترمکعب رسیده که نسبت به سال گذشته ۳۳percent افزایش دارد.

ورودی آب به سدها ی کشور از ابتدای مهر ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ به ۴۱.۵۶ میلیارد مترمکعب رسید و حجم ذخایر سدها ۳۳ درصد افزایش یافت.

به گزارش شرکت مدیریت منابع آب ایران، از ابتدای مهرماه ۱۴۰۴ تا شانزدهم خردادماه ۱۴۰۵، در مجموع ۴۱ میلیارد و ۵۶۰ میلیون مترمکعب آب وارد سدهای کشور شده است که در مقایسه با ورودی ۲۳ میلیارد و ۶۲۰ میلیون مترمکعبی مدت مشابه سال آبی گذشته، رشد ۷۶ درصدی را نشان می‌دهد. بر اساس این آمار، در مدت یادشده ۲۵ میلیارد و ۳۹۰ میلیون مترمکعب آب از سدهای کشور برای تأمین آب شرب، کشاورزی، صنعت، تولید برق‌آبی و نیازهای زیست‌محیطی رهاسازی شده است.

این رقم در مدت مشابه سال آبی قبل ۲۱ میلیارد و ۸۳۰ میلیون مترمکعب بود که بیانگر رشد ۱۶ درصدی خروجی سدهاست. در زمان حاضر، حجم آب ذخیره‌شده در سدهای کشور به ۳۴ میلیارد و ۹۳۰ میلیون مترمکعب رسیده است. با این میزان ذخیره، ۶۷ درصد ظرفیت مخازن سدها پُر و ۳۳ درصد آن خالی است.

حجم ذخایر آبی سدها در روز شانزدهم خرداد ۱۴۰۴ بالغ بر ۲۶ میلیارد و ۳۰۰ میلیون مترمکعب بود که مقایسه آن با رقم فعلی، از رشد ۳۳ درصدی ذخایر سدها در روز مشابه سال قبل حکایت دارد





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سدها ذخیره آب ورودی آب خروجی سد مدیریت منابع آب

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