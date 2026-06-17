مدیرمسئول کیهان در واکنش به محتوای تفاهم‌نامه ایران و آمریکا اظهار می‌دارد که نمایندگان مجلس نیز از متن آن بی‌خبرند و بر ضربت تصویب آن در مجلس تأکید می‌کند. این در حالی است که رسانه‌های آمریکایی بخش‌هایی از محتوا را منتشر کرده‌اند. همچنین موضع‌های دیگر از جمله Group 7 و بی‌تصریبی رهبری در这小子 هسته‌ای بررسی می‌شود. در ادامه، wires خبری از قیمت‌های روز، خاطرات سیاسی و حواشی ورزشی بازی ایران در برابر نیوزیلند نیز آمده است.

مدیرمسئول کیهان به دلیل عدم دسترسی به جزئیات پیش‌نویس تفاهم‌نامه ایران و آمریکا در حال انتشار مقاله‌ای است. وی اشاره کرده است که تیم مذاکره‌کننده ایران از متن این تفاهم‌نامه هیچ خبری منتشر نکرده است.

با توجه به موادی مانند اصل ۷۷ و ۱۲۵ قانون اساسی که الزام می‌کند عهدنامه‌ها و موافقت‌نامه‌های بین‌المللی برای اجرا به تصویب مجلس شورای اسلامی برسند، باید از نمایندگان مجلس درباره متن این سند سؤال کرد. با این حال، نمایندگان نیز از متن آن اطلاعی ندارند. در عین حال، رسانه‌ها و مقامات آمریکایی درباره محتوای تفاهم‌نامه صحبت کرده‌اند.

گاهی برخی رسانه‌ها با استناد به یک مقام ناشناس اخبار منتشر می‌کنند که ممکن است بخش‌هایی از محتوای تفاهم‌نامه را بدون مجوز فاش کرده باشند. این موضوع ابهامات زیادی در فضای عمومی ایجاد کرده است. واکنش‌های دیگر شامل موضع группы ۷ که آماده مشارکت در اجرای تفاهم‌نامه هستند و همچنین بی‌تصریبی رهبری در مورد موضوع هسته‌ای است که نشان می‌دهد احتمالاً مذاکرات بیشتری در این زمینه انجام نخواهد شد.

در بخش‌های دیگر خبر، خاطره‌ای از غلامعلی حدادعادل درباره دخترش و برنامه‌ریزی خانوادگی رهبر شهید برای عید آمده است. همچنین قیمت روز طلا، سکه و خودرو در ۲۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ گزارش شده که در آن کاهش قیمت طلا و خودرو قابل توجه است. در بخش ورزشی، حواشی بازی ایران در مقابل نیوزیلند از جمله پرچم جمکران در رختکن و یاد sucking کودکان میناب در ورزشگاه690 ذکر شده است. در نهایت، یک معما درباره راستی‌آزمایی مطرح شده است.

متن اصلی شامل عنوان‌های فرعی متعددی است که در این بازنویسی حذف شده‌اند و تنها محتوای خبری اصلی حفظ شده است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

تفاهمنامه ایران آمریکا مجلس شورای اسلامی تصویب حقوقی Group 7 رهبری بی‌تصریبی هسته‌ای قیمت طلا قیمت سکه قیمت خودرو Burs Game ورزش ایران نیوزیلند

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