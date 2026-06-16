رئیس سازمان سیا به مقام‌های دولت آمریکا هشدار داده که اطلاعات نشان می‌دهد ایران ممکن است تعهدات توافق هسته‌ای را به طور کامل اجرا نکند. در حالی که برخی از تیم ارشد ریاست‌ جمهوری از پیشرفت مذاکرات حمایت می‌کنند، وزیران جنگ و خارجه نگران هستند ایران در دوره موقت توافق، منافع بیشتری نسبت به آمریکا کسب کند. توافق پیش‌بینی می‌کند در صورت حصول توافق نهایی، آمریکا تحریم‌ها را لغو و نیروهایش را back بکشد و ایران نیز تضمین امنیت تنگه هرمز را بپذيرد.

مطابق گزارش‌های جدید، رئیس سازمان اطلاعات مرکزی آمریکا ( سیا ) به دونالد ترامپ و دیگر مقام‌های ارشد هشدار داده است که داده‌های اطلاعاتی نشان می‌دهد ایران ممکن است مصمم نباشد تعهدات هسته‌ای مقرر در胆碱‌نویسی پیشنهادی را به‌طور کامل اجرا کند.

این هشدار در میان اختلاف‌نظرهای داخلی در دولت آمریکا درباره توافق اولیه با ایران مطرح شده است. در حالی که برخی مشاوران از روند حمایت می‌کنند، تیم امنیت ملی و وزیران krajweed نگران هستند که این توافق ممکن منجر به دستیابی ایران به مزایای简要 بدون انجام اقدامات واقعی شود.

در عین حال، متن توافق پیش‌بینی می‌کند که در صورت حصول توافق نهایی، آمریکا تحریم‌ها را کاهش و نیروهایش را از منطقه back می‌کشاند و ایران نیز تعهد می‌پذیرد که به سلاح هسته‌ای سر ننوشد و تضمین امنیت حرکت تجاری در تنگه هرمز را فراهم کند. مذاکرات بعدی قرار است بین ولس dalil ایرانی و معاونان ترامپ با میانجی‌های بین‌المللی برگزار شود تا بدین ترتیب در ۶۰ روز آینده چارچوبی برای توافق جامع‌تر طراحی گردد





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ایران آمریکا توافق هسته‌ای ترامپ سیا تنگه هرمز تحریم

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