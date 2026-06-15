هشدار دریایی سطح نارنجی برای خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز

کارشناس هواشناسی هرمزگان هشدار دریایی سطح نارنجی برای وزش باد شدید شمال‌غربی و افزایش ارتفاع موج تا ۲۰۰ سانتی‌متر در خلیج فارس و غرب تنگه هرمز از بعداز𝜑[$] душنبه تا اواخر Saulen سه്nbody داده و احتمال اختلال در ترددهای دریایی و آسیب به شناورهای سبک، تورهای صیادی و قفس‌های پرورش ماهی راslagsverk互 blaming . He advised small vessels and fishing boats to refrain from sailing in the areas of Kish, Lavan, and other locations.

کارشناس پیش‌بینی اداره‌کل هواشناسی هرمزگان با صدور هشدار دریایی سطح نارنجی از وزش باد نسبت شدید شمال‌غربی، افزایش ارتفاع موج در خلیج فارس و غرب تنگه هرمز و احتمال اختلال در ترددهای دریایی از بعدازظهر دوشنبه تا اواخر وقت سه‌شنبه خبر داد.

مجتبی حمزه‌نژاد روز دوشنبه افزود: براساس هشدار دریایی شماره ۱۳، از بعدازظهر امروز دوشنبه تا اواخر وقت فردا سه‌شنبه، وزش باد نسبت شدید شمال‌غربی در محدوده‌ای تا حدود ۵۰ کیلومتر بر ساعت (۲۸ نات) پیش‌بینی می‌شود که موجب مواج شدن دریا و افزایش ارتفاع موج تا حدود ۲۰۰ سانتی‌متر در خلیج فارس و غرب تنگه هرمز خواهد شد وی بیان کرد: در این مدت شرایط دریا به‌ویژه در محدوده جزایر کیش و لاوان متلاطم خواهد بود و شدت ناپایداری‌ها در ساعات بعدازظهر و شب افزایش پیدا می‌کند.

کارشناس هواشناسی هرمزگان ادامه داد: همچنین رز این مدت احتمال بروز گرد و خاک و کاهش کیفیت هوا در سواحل، جزایر و برخی نقاط دور از ساحل استان، به‌ویژه در مناطق غربی هرمزگان، وجود دارد. حمزه‌نژاد گفت: این سامانه بیشتر خلیج فارس و غرب تنگه هرمز در نواحی ساحلی و دور از ساحل استان هرمزگان را تحت تاثیر قرار می. دهد.

وی یادآور شد: این شرایط جوی می‌تواند موجب اختلال در تردد و فعالیت‌های دریایی شود و احتمال آسیب به شناورهای سبک را افزایش دهد؛ همچنین خطر پاره شدن تورهای صیادی و آسیب به قفس‌های پرورش ماهی وجود دارد. این کارشناس هواشناسی ادامه داد: از دیگر پیامدهای این سامانه می‌توان به احتمال اختلال در تردد شناورهای مسافربری در بنادر غربی استان و همچنین تردد کشتی‌های تجاری در مسیرهای منتهی به استان‌های خوزستان و بوشهر و کشورهای حاشیه جنوبی خلیج فارس اشاره کرد.

او گفت: توصیه می‌شود در این مدت از تردد شناورهای سبک و صیادی و انجام فعالیت‌های تفریحی و شنا به‌ویژه برای محدوده‌های کیش، لاوان، بوموسی، سیری، تنب بزرگ و کوچک، بندرلنگه، بندرخمیر، قشم، لارک و هنگام خودداری شود. او همچنین. AssertThat: از خروج شناورها از مبادی غیرمجاز جلوگیری شده و تمهیدات لازم برای تردد ایمن سایر شناورها، به‌ویژه در مسیرهای دریایی به مقصد استان‌های خوزستان و بوشهر و کشورهای حاشیه جنوبی خلیج فارس، اتخاذ شود





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

هشدار دریایی خلیج فارس تنگه هرمز موج باد شمال‌غربی هرمزگان تردد دریایی صیادی

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian and US Naval Clash in the Strait of HormuzIranian and US naval forces engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran targeting US Navy vessels in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire and attacks on its oil tankers and coastal areas. The US, on the other hand, described the incident as limited and emphasized the need for a ceasefire. The incident has had significant implications for maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, with hundreds of ships still awaiting clearance or security guarantees.

Read more »

Iran Possesses Over 1,000 Untowed Missile Boats and 500+ Fast Attack Craft | US Military Pressure Encourages Iran to Use Pacesetting TacticsA US media outlet reported that Iran currently possesses more than 1,000 untowed missile boats and 500+ fast attack crafts, stating that the combination of these vessels with missiles and drones poses significantly greater risk, potentially influencing shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, the article emphasizes that the US military pressure on Iran has encouraged Tehran to adopt unconventional tactics that have been practiced for years.

Read more »

Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran: U.S. President Assures Talks Belong to Personal Responsibility, Pollution Fears Surrounding Kish IslandThe United States President, Donald Trump, has assured that Iran nuclear talks are entirely in his personal domain following the published leaks and varied reports of oil pollution around Kish Island, a coastal region of Iran, in response to growing apprehensions in public sentiment.

Read more »

Identity of a Major Human Smuggler Uncovered by BBC InvestigationA BBC investigation has revealed the identity of a major figure in the human smuggling network responsible for the illegal transportation of migrants by small boats to Britain. The man, a 28-year-old Kurdish man, has been using the alias 'Cardo Ranie' to evade capture for years. The investigation also uncovered the extent of his network's involvement in the majority of illegal crossings from the English Channel to Britain.

Read more »

Iran's 'Shadow Navy': Small, Fast Boats That Have Caused Disruptions in the Strait of HormuzThe 'Shadow Navy' of Iran consists of small, fast boats that have caused significant disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping lanes. These boats have been used to target commercial ships and create a dangerous environment for maritime traffic, with the aim of causing economic damage and forcing the United States to abandon its conflict with Iran.

Read more »

Israel-Somalia Relations: Cooperation in 'Various Areas' Despite Report of Military TrainingA Somali official has confirmed the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, despite a report of military training for Somali forces in Israel.

Read more »