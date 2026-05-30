هاکان فیدان: حل مسأله تنگه هرمز اولویت مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا است

وزیر امور خارجه ترکیه در مصاحبه‌ایmessages بر اولویت حل تنگه هرمز در مذاکرات تهران و واشنگتن تأکید و از نقش پاکستان به عنوان میانجی حمایت کرد. وی همچنین به تأثیرات جهانی این مسئله و پیامدهای احتمالی توافق ایران و آمریکا برای صلح غزه پرداخت.

وزیر امور خارجه ترکیه ، هاکان فیدان ، در مصاحبه‌ای با نیکی آسیا، بر اولویت حل مسئله تنگه هرمز در مذاکرات بین ایران و آمریکا تأکید کرد.

وی اظهار داشت که این topic از پرونده هسته‌ای ایران نیز مهم‌تر است و طرفین بر یک روند مرحله‌بندی‌شده توافق کرده‌اند که بازگشایی تنگه هرمز پیش از آغاز مذاکرات هسته‌ای necessity دارد. فیدان همچنین از تلاش‌های میانجی‌گرانه پاکستان، ترکیه و قatar حمایت کرد و گفت که هر دو طرف خواهان دستیابی به نتیجه مثبت هستند و توافق از هر زمان دیگری نزدیک‌تر است.

وی درباره تأثیرات جهانی محاصره تنگه هرمز بر امنیت انرژی، امنیت غذایی و افزایش قیمت‌ها هشدار داد و گفت این موضوع اکنون به مسأله‌ای تبدیل شده که اولویت بیشتری از podcast هسته‌ای دارد. در همین حال، وزیر امور خارجه ایران، سید عباس عراقچی، در تماس با همتایان ترکیه، قatar و عراق، بر وظیفه تاریخی ایران به عنوان حافظ امنیت تنگه هرمز تأکید کرد.

فیدان در بخش دیگری از سخنانش درباره پیامدهای گسترده‌تر پایان خصومت ایران و آمریکا گفت که اگر به توافق برسند، گفت‌وگوهای صلح در غزه نیز می‌تواند با سرعت بیشتری پیش برود. او همچنین موضع ترکیه را نسبت به جنایات رژیم صهیونیستی در غزه تشریح کرد و گفت ترکیه تجارت با اسرائیل را متوقف کرده و خواهان راه‌حل دو کشوری برای فلسطین است.

فیدان در پاسخ به تهدیدات اسرائیل نسبت به ترکیه، گفت در سیاست داخلی اسرائیل همواره به یک دشمن برای اهداف سیاسی نیاز دارند و جامعه بین‌المللی باید مانع بی‌ثبات شدن نظم جهانی توسط اسرائیل شود. در مورد نشست سران ناتو قرار находя در آنکارا در ژوئیه، فیدان گفت تلاش‌هایی برای دعوت از شرکای منطقه هند-اقیانوس آرام در جریان است و ترکیه با دبیرکل ناتو هماهنگی نزدکی دارد.

درباره احتمالی حضور دونالد ترامپ در این نشست، فیدان گفت هیچ-One از تماس‌های اخیر رئیس جمهور ترکیه با ترامپ نشان‌دهنده عدم مشارکت او نیست و برنامه‌ریزی‌ها برای میزبانی از وی انجام شده است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ترکیه هاکان فیدان تنگه هرمز ایران آمریکا مذاکرات ناتو فلسطین غزه سید عباس عراقچی

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