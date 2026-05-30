News text about the status of Iran's 60% enriched uranium stockpile following the 12-day war, the dispute with the US over its elimination, and the mystery surrounding its location after attacks on nuclear sites and IAEA access suspension.

ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده ایران به سطح ۶۰ درصد، یکی از پیچیده‌ترین و حساس‌ترین مسائل در.ro淺ikoak between تهران و واشنگتن برای تصویب یک توافق جدید هسته‌ای مطرح است.

این سطح از غنی‌سازی، اگرچه از نظر فنی فاصله‌ای کوتاه از غنای ۹۰ درصدی لازم برای ساخت بمب هسته‌ای دارد، اما ایران معتقد است برای مصارف پزشکی و تحقیقاتی لازم است. از سوی دیگر، ایالات متحده و متحدانش آرایش‌هایulisdo را بازدارنده می‌دانند و鹿角بار that این ذخایر باید از بین برود یا به خارج از ایران منتقل شود. با این وجود، مقام‌های ایرانی همواره چنین خواسته‌ای را رد کرده‌اند.

پس از حدود یک سال از جنگ ۱۲ روزه بین اسرائیل و ایران در ژوئن ۲۰۲۵ که fromد حملات نظامی به تاسیسات هسته‌ای نطنز، فردو و اصفهان، lackو شدن دسترسی بازرسان آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی و روایت‌های متفاوت دو طرف، تصویری مبهم از سرنوشت دقیق این مواد به وجود آمده است. برخی تحلیل‌گران می‌گویند بخشی از ذخایر قبل از حملات جابه‌جا شده و برخی دیگر قائل آن هستند که ممکن است partی از آن زیر آوار تاسیسات آسیب‌دیده مانده باشد.

مکان دقیق و وضعیت fnmost از ذخایر ۶۰ درصدی، اکنون به یکی از محوری‌ترین حدس‌های هوشمندی در جامعه بین‌المللي تبدیل شده است. The origin of these stockpiles lies in the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). Under the agreement, Iran had agreed to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent, sufficient for nuclear power plants. After the US withdrawal in 2018 and Iran's gradual reduction of commitments, enrichment levels rose to 4.5 percent and then to 20 percent.

But it was not until April 2021, following a cyberattack and power cut at Natanz which Iran blamed on Israel, that Iran announced the start of 60 percent enrichment. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran became the only non-nuclear weapon state to achieve such a level. Iranian officials framed it as a response to US pressure and Israeli aggression, asserting their right to determine the enrichment level needed for their peaceful program.

Western powers, however, argued that accumulating 60 percent enriched uranium far exceeds any plausible civilian need and significantly shortens the breakout time to weapons-grade material. Throughout 2022-2024, as JCPOA revival talks stalled and tensions grew, Iran's stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium expanded rapidly. IAEA reports showed that in addition to increasing the quantity, Iran installed more advanced centrifuges at Fordow and Natanz, thereby reducing the time required to further enrich to weapons-grade.

Before the 12‑day war in June 2025, the IAEA estimated Iran's 60 percent stockpile at around 440 kilograms. However, the military attacks on nuclear sites and the subsequent suspension of IAEA inspector access turned the fate of this material into the most crucial yet obscure aspect of Iran's nuclear program. The material is primarily stored as uranium hexafluoride (UF6) in steel cylinders that can be moved and transported.

While the production sites were known - Fordow was the main enrichment site and Natanz a complementary pilot facility - the storage locations were not necessarily the same. Early clues came from the IAEA itself, which had reported that since December 2024, alongside Fordow, it had placed a nuclear material storage facility in Isfahan under "strengthened continuity of knowledge" measures.

Thus, prior to the June 2025 attacks, Isfahan was considered not only a conversion and fuel production site but also a key storage point for sensitive material. This gained prominence when, seven months after the war, the IAEA's February 2026 report stated that satellite imagery showed regular vehicle activity around the entrance of the tunnel complex in Isfahan.

The agency explicitly said that this complex was where UF6 enriched to 20 percent and 60 percent, from four declared Iranian facilities, were stored. Nevertheless, due to the lack of access after the June war, the IAEA could not verify that all material remained there, though its most recent continuity of knowledge measures pointed to that underground complex as the primary storage location.

In March 2026, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made this assessment more public, stating that the agency believes more than 200 kilograms of Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium is likely still at the Isfahan facility. He reiterated in an April interview with the Associated Press that while the IAEA maintains this belief, it has no access to the site and cannot confirm its inventory through physical inspection





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ایران اورانیوم غنی‌شده آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی برجام جنگ ۱۲ روزه

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