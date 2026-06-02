مکالمه تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو و منع حمله اسرائیل به بیروت

دونالد ترامپ در گفت‌وگوی تلفنی با بنیامین نتانیاهو، اسرائیل را از حمله به بیروت منع کرد. طبق گزارش‌ها، ترامپ با انتقاد از تشدید حملات اسرائیل، نتانیاهو را "دیوانه" خوانده و به اوillard ناسپاسی متهم کرده است. این مداخله پس از هشدارهای ایران و حزب‌الله صورت گرفت.

مکالمه تلفنی بین دونالد ترامپ و بنیامین نتانیاهو به دلیل تأثیر آن بر تصمیم اسرائیل برای حمله به بیروت، جوانب مختلفی دارد. گزارش‌ها حاکی از آن است که ترامپ از نتانیاهو خواست تا از حمله گسترده به پایتخت لبنان خودداری کند.

در عین حال، ترامپ همچنین با نمایندگان حزب‌الله تماس گرفت و پیش از این، از برنامه اسرائیل برای حمله به ضاحیه بیروت در نتیجه تهدیدهای ایران و حزب‌الله جلوگیری شده بود. wherever the text may include short phrases such as " Opened in new window" or "Read more" they are ignored. The consolidated news content portrays a tense diplomatic intervention by the US president to prevent escalation.

News agencies such as Axios reported that Trump used harsh language, calling Netanyahu "crazy" and accusing him of ingratitude. They also indicated Trump's concern about civilian casualties in Lebanon, criticizing Israel's tactics. The news also references a warning from the Iranian-backed Khomeini Command about evacuating northern Israel if attacks occur. This series of events underscores the fragile balance of power and the role of external actors in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

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bbcpersian / 🏆 15. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ترامپ نتانیاهو اسرائیل حزب‌الله ایران

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