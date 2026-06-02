Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

مکالمه تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو و منع حمله اسرائیل به بیروت

بین‌الملل News

مکالمه تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو و منع حمله اسرائیل به بیروت
ترامپنتانیاهواسرائیل
📆6/2/2026 12:59 PM
📰bbcpersian
58 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 43% · Publisher: 51%

دونالد ترامپ در گفت‌وگوی تلفنی با بنیامین نتانیاهو، اسرائیل را از حمله به بیروت منع کرد. طبق گزارش‌ها، ترامپ با انتقاد از تشدید حملات اسرائیل، نتانیاهو را "دیوانه" خوانده و به اوillard ناسپاسی متهم کرده است. این مداخله پس از هشدارهای ایران و حزب‌الله صورت گرفت.

مکالمه تلفنی بین دونالد ترامپ و بنیامین نتانیاهو به دلیل تأثیر آن بر تصمیم اسرائیل برای حمله به بیروت، جوانب مختلفی دارد. گزارش‌ها حاکی از آن است که ترامپ از نتانیاهو خواست تا از حمله گسترده به پایتخت لبنان خودداری کند.

در عین حال، ترامپ همچنین با نمایندگان حزب‌الله تماس گرفت و پیش از این، از برنامه اسرائیل برای حمله به ضاحیه بیروت در نتیجه تهدیدهای ایران و حزب‌الله جلوگیری شده بود. wherever the text may include short phrases such as " Opened in new window" or "Read more" they are ignored. The consolidated news content portrays a tense diplomatic intervention by the US president to prevent escalation.

News agencies such as Axios reported that Trump used harsh language, calling Netanyahu "crazy" and accusing him of ingratitude. They also indicated Trump's concern about civilian casualties in Lebanon, criticizing Israel's tactics. The news also references a warning from the Iranian-backed Khomeini Command about evacuating northern Israel if attacks occur. This series of events underscores the fragile balance of power and the role of external actors in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The text must be at least 2500 characters, and will be expanded with context. The title should be descriptive. The summary (Description) should capture key points. Category should be Appropriate. Topics limited to five keywords. Output only JSON

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

bbcpersian /  🏆 15. in İR

ترامپ نتانیاهو اسرائیل حزب‌الله ایران

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines



Render Time: 2026-06-02 15:58:46