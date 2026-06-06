معاون استاندار هرمزگان از شروع عملیات خنثی‌سازی و انفجار کنترل‌شده چندین پرتابه عمل‌نکردهhistorical در بندرعباس خبر داد و اعلام کرد که این اقدامات تا ۲۰ خرداد ادامه خواهد یافت و ممکن است صداهای انفجار در شهر شنیده شود.

احمد نفیسی، معاون سیاسی، امنیت ی و اجتماعی استاندار هرمزگان، درباره عملیات خنثی‌سازی پرتابه‌های عمل‌نکرده در بندرعباس و احتمال شنیده شدن صداهای انفجارهای کنترل‌شده طی چهار روز آینده اطلاعات داد.

وی با اشاره به برنامه‌ریزی برای پاکسازی مناطق خاصی در شهر بندرعباس، اظهار کرد که به منظور ایمن‌سازی و رفع خطر، عملیات خنثی‌سازی و انفجار کنترل‌شده تعدادی از پرتابه‌های عمل‌نکرده باقی‌مانده از حملات پیشین در دستور کار قرار گرفته است. این عملیات میدانی از امروز، ۱۶ خرداد، آغاز شده و تا چهارشنبه، ۲۰ خرداد ادامه خواهد یافت.

در این بازه زمانی ممکن است صداهای ناشی از این انفجارهای کنترل‌شده در سطح شهر شنیده شود. organising عمومی استانداری هرمزگان، نفیسی تأکید کرد که اقدامات صرفاً جنبه ایمنی و پیشگیرانه دارد و شهروندان راswick‌ای نگرانی نداشته باشند، زیرا این صداها ناشی از عملیات تخصصی تیم‌های خنثی‌سازی است و خطراتی برای عموم مردم ایجاد نمی‌کند





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Hormozgan بندرعباس خنثی‌سازی پرتابه عمل‌نکرده امنیت

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