نخست‌وزیر و وزیر امور خارجه قطر با همتای پاکستانی خود در گفت‌وگویی تلفنی بررسی relationships و cooperation بین دو کشور، راهاندازی cooperation برای enhancing relationships، and latest developments in the region و تلاش‌های مورد نظر برای decreasing tension و enhancing security and stability were taken.

وزارت امور خارجه قطر از گفت‌وگوی تلفنی نخست‌وزیر و وزیر خارجه این کشور با همتای پاکستانی خود و اعلام حمایت دوحه از تلاش‌های اسلام‌آباد برای کاهش تنش در منطقه خبر داد.

به گزارش ایرنا به نقل از خبرگزاری قطر (قنا)، وزارت خارجه قطر اعلام کرد که دو طرف در این تماس تلفنی روابط و همکاری دو کشور، راهکارهای حمایت و تقویت این روابط، آخرین تحولات منطقه و تلاش‌های میانجی‌گرانه پاکستان برای کاهش تنش و کمک به تقویت امنیت و ثبات در منطقه را بررسی کردند. وزیر امور خارجه قطر در این تماس تلفنی از تلاش‌های پاکستان و همه طرف‌های میانجی و کوشش های آن برای کمک به دستیابی به آتش‌بس بین آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی ایران قدردانی کرد.

آل ثانی همچنین بار دیگر حمایت کامل قطر از تلاش‌های میانجی‌گرانه پاکستان برای پایان دادن به این بحران با استفاده از روش‌های مسالمت‌آمیز و ضرورت تعامل مثبت همه طرف‌ها با این تلاش‌ها به منظور فراهم کردن شرایط مناسب جهت پیشرفت در مذاکرات با هدف دستیابی به توافق جامع و تحقق صلح پایدار در منطقه را اعلام کرد. وزیر امور خارجه قطر امروز نیز با سید عباس عراقچی، وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران، پیرامون آخرین تحولات منطقه‌ای به تبادل نظر پرداخت.

طی دو ماه گذشته، تجاوز نظامی مشترک آمریکا و رژیم صهیონიستی علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران آغاز شد و در پی این اقدام، مقامات رسمی جمهوری اسلامی ایران از پاسخ قاطع، هدفمند و متناسب به این اقدام خبر دادند. این پاسخ با حملات موشکی، پهپادی و هوایی دقیق هدف قرار گرفت.

برخی مقامات رسمی ایران تأکید کرده‌اند این عملیات‌ها در چارچوب حق ذاتی دفاع مشروع طبق ماده ۵۱ منشور سازمان ملل متحد و با هدف بازدارندگی، جلوگیری از تداوم تجاوز و تحمیل هزینه به متجاوزان قرار گرفته است. در چارچوب این پاسخ با این تحرک استثنایی، جمهوری اسلامی ایران هشدار داده است که هرگونه تداوم یا گسترش تجاوز، با پاسخی شدیدتر و گسترده‌تر مواجه خواهد شد





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