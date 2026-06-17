عزیزی: هرگونه بدعهدی نسبت به تفاهم، پاسخ کوبنده نیروهای مسلح ایران را به همراه خواهد داشت

رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی مجلس شورای اسلامی در تاکید بر لزوم رعایت کامل یادداشت تفاهم، هشدار داده است که هرگونه خروج از چارچوب آن، باعث پاسخ محکم‌تر و کوبنده‌تر نیروهای مسلح ایران با پشتیبانی ملت خواهد شد. وی همچنین خواستار عملی کردن فوراً تعهدات america در خصوص توقف جنگ لبنان و تخلیه جنوب لبنان شده است.

ابراهیم عزیزی ، رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی و سیاست خارجی مجلس شورای اسلامی در یک مطلب منتشر شده در صفحه شخصی خود در فضای مجازی، تأکید کرد که هر گونه بدعهدی یا خروج از چارچوب اصلی تفاهم، باعث می‌شود نیروهای مسلح ایران با پشتیبانی ملت ایران، پاسخ‌های محکم‌تر و کوبنده‌تری نسبت به گذشته ارائه دهند.

او در ادامه提及 که مقاومت شجاعانه مردم ایران باعث شد آمریکا راهی جز حضور در میز مذاکره و پذیرش شروط ایران نیابد و اکنون بر عهده آمریکا است که برای جلب اعتماد ملت ایران، متعهدانه تمام بندهای یادداشت تفاهم از جمله توقف جنگ علیه لبنان و تخلیه سریع جنوب لبنان توسط رژیم صهیونیستی را عملی کند. عزیزی همچنین هشدار داد که هرگونه تخلف از تفاهم، پیامدهای جدی برای منطقه خواهد داشت و ایران همواره در دفاع از حقوق ملت‌های مقاومت، پاسخ مناسبی را خواهد داد.

این بیانیه در حSpanی تحولات منطقه‌ای بعد از جنگ لبنان صورت گرفته و نشان‌دهنده شفافیت ایران در قبال تعهدات بین‌المللی است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ابراهیم عزیزی کمیسیون امنیت ملی تفاهم ایران و آمریکا جنگ لبنان نیروهای مسلح ایران

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