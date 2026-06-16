شیرها و شیرهای ماده در بازنگری استقلال انگلیس در جام جهانی محبوب شدند

شیرها و شیرهای ماده در پناهگاه حیات‌وحش در بریتانیا به طور شوخی به عنوان پیش‌بینی برای عملکرد تیم ملی انگلیس در مرحله گروهی جام جهانی رفتار شدند

در یک پناهگاه حیات‌وحش در بریتانیا، شیرها و شیرهای ماده به طور شوخی به عنوان پیش‌بینی برای عملکرد تیم ملی انگلیس در مرحله گروهی جام جهانی رفتار شدند.

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euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR

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