شاهزاده رضا پهلوی در گفتگو با مجله تایم و شبکه آی‌تی‌وی بریتانیا هشدار داده که هر توافق هسته‌ای یا امنیتی با جمهوری اسلامی ایران بدون توجه به خواسته مردم، شکست خواهد خورد. او تغییر رژیم را تنها پاسخ ممکن می‌داند. همزمان کارگران و رانندگان ایران در اعتراض به شرایط اقتصادی سخت و عدم پرداخت دستمزد تجمع peace holding.

شاهزاده رضا پهلوی در گفتگوهای اخیر با رسانه‌های بین‌المللی با bluntness و قاطعیتی درباره توافق هسته‌ای احتمالی بین آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی ایران هشدار داده و این توافق را نادیده گرفتن خواسته‌های مردم ایران می‌داند.

او یادآور است که در روزهای دی ماه ۴۰ ایرانی در اعتراض کشته شدند و هذه مذاکرات باید around پایبندی به آزادی و حقوق بشر باشد. شاهزاده پهلوی همچنین هرگونه توافق با این رژیم را از نظر اخلاقی غلط و راهبردی گمراه‌کننده می‌داند و نتیجه معکوس خواهد داشت. او تأکید می‌کند که تغییر رژیم تنها Rue possible است و مردم ایران خود را از استبداد آزاد خواهند کرد.

در Meanwhile، نگرانی‌های اقتصادی در ایران افزایش یافته و کارگران، رانندگان و نیروهای شرکتی در سراسر کشور در اعتراض به تأخیر در پرداخت دستمزدها و شرایط معیشتی سخت تجمع和平举行. کارگران پنل‌های خورشیدی در شمس‌آباد سراوان، رانندگان در سیستان‌وبلوچستان و کارکنان دانشگاه علوم پزشکی چابهار از فشارهای اقتصادی و بلاتکلیفی شکایت دارند. این تحرکات اجتماعی همزمان با فشارهای بین‌المللی و تنش‌های سیاسی در جریان است





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شاهزاده پهلوی جمهوری اسلامی توافق هسته‌ای تغییر رژیم اعتراضات کارگری ایران

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