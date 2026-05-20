سخ spokesman for former National Security Adviser and Pentagon John Kirby said on Thursday: Iran now has strategic cards because of economic factors and uranium enrichment.

«جان کربی» سخنگوی پیشین شورای امنیت ملی آمریکا و پنتاگون عصر چهارشنبه در مصاحبه با رسانه خبری «ام‌اس ناو» عنوان کرد: «ایران در حال حاضر به دلیل عوامل اقتصادی و غنی‌سازی اورانیوم، کارت‌های راهبردی را در اختیار دارد.

» جان کربی با اشاره به ضعف دولت آمریکا در جنگ علیه ایران گفت: «برای دولت دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا دشوار خواهد بود که دوباره به قدرت نظامی خود بازگردد و تلاش‌های فعلی فاقد یک پایان مشخص هستند. » سخنگوی پیشین شورای امنیت ملی آمریکا و پنتاگون در ادامه به سطح پایین نیروهای نظامی آمریکایی پرداخت و افزود: «وقتی نیروها ماه‌ها بدون عملیات فعال و با سرعت بالا در یک صحنه نگه داشته می‌شوند، آمادگی آنها به‌طور طبیعی کاهش می‌یابد.

استقرار ۱۱ ماهه ناو هواپیمابر جرالد آر. فورد به‌عنوان یک بار سنگین که باعث خستگی هم برای کشتی‌ها و هم برای ملوانان می‌شود، تاثیرگذار است





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