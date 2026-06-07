با وجود صدور ویزا برای بازیکنان تیم ملی ایران، دولت آمریکا از صدور ویزا برای حداقل ۱۵ عضو دیگر کاروان این تیم در راه حضور در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ خودداری کرد. این تصمیم که توسط فدراسیون فوتبال ایران به عنوان یک اقدام غیرورزشی و سیاسی و غیرقانونی اعلام شد، شامل مدیران ارشد فدراسیون، کادر فنی، امنیتی و رسانه‌ای می‌شود. درخواست‌های قبلی از سوی فیفا برای تضمین صدور ویزای تمام اعضا بی‌پاسخ ماند و حتی فضای تمرین تیم را از آمریکا به مکزیک منتقل کرد.

bbc.com reported that the US State Department on Tuesday announced it had issued visas only for players and individuals deemed "essential" for the Iranian national football team's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

This followed the rejection of visas for at least 15 members of Iran's delegation, including federation officials, technical staff, security officers, and media personnel. Iran's Football Federation condemned the move, calling it a non-sports, political decision that violates international sports law. The federation vowed to pursue the matter through FIFA. This incident is part of a broader pattern of US visa denials for Iranian athletes and officials.

Previously, the US had pressured FIFA to relocate Iran's pre-tournament training camp from the US to Mexico. Although the US had earlier signaled it would grant visas to players and coaches, it explicitly excluded individuals linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The list of those denied visas includes federation president Mehdi Taj, team manager Mehdi Mohammadnabi, and several other senior officials and support staff.

Iran's federation stated that a full delegation, including media and security personnel, is required by FIFA protocols. The US, however, retains ultimate authority over visa issuance, leading to criticism that it is politicizing sports. The controversy came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, and just days before the World Cup draw. Taj had previously threatened to boycott the tournament if FIFA could not guarantee full visa issuance for the delegation.

Experts suggest the US actions could undermine FIFA's authority and set a worrying precedent for future tournaments





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ویزا جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ تیم ملی ایران فدراسیون فوتبال ایران فیفا ایالات متحده آمریکا مهدی تاج

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