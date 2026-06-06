فدراسیون فوتبال ایران در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کرد که رد درخواست ویزای آمریکا برای تعدادی از همراهان تیم ملی در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ مغایر با قوانین بین‌المللی ورزشی بوده و桑政府 رفتار تبعیض‌آمیز داشته و این موضوع از طریق فیفا پیگیری خواهد شد.美國 informs that visas for players and essential support staff have been issued, but denies visas for certain individuals, including some with security backgrounds.

فدراسیون فوتبال ایران در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کرد که رد درخواست ویزای آمریکا برای تعدادی از فهرست همراهان تیم ملی برای حضور در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ ، مغایر با قوانین بین‌المللی ورزش ی بوده و میزبان (ایالات متحده) با رفتار تبعیض‌آمیز و هدفمند علیه تیم ملی فوتبال ایران ، محیطی تبعیض‌آمیز و نابرابر ایجاد کرده است.

فدراسیون همچنین تأکید کرده که این موضوع حتماً از طریق فیفا پیگیری خواهد شد و فدراسیون جهانی فوتبال به عنوان نهاد مسئول، وظیفه دارد ویزای کادر مدیریتی، اجرایی، فنی و پشتیبانی تیم ملی ایران را که در اردوی تیم حضور دارند و نیاز مبرم تیم به آنهاست، تا حصول نتیجه نهایی صادر کند. فدراسیون فوتبال در این بیانیه، دولت آمریکا را هنجارشکن و قانون‌ستیز خوانده که در عمل امکان برخورداری از شرایط برابر و رقابت بدون تبعیض را از تیم ملی ایران دریغ کرده و اجازه نgado کادر سرپرستی تیم ملی در شرایط حساس و مهم رقابت‌های جام جهانی، در کنار بازیکنان و مربیان خود نبودند و موجب افزایش آرامش و تمرکز آنها نشده است.

بر اساس گزارش‌های رسانه‌ای، آمریکا برای مهدی تاج و برخی دیگر از اسامی که توسط فدراسیون فوتبال به عنوان اعضای کادر فنی و اجرایی تیم ملی معرفی شده‌اند، ویزا صادر نکرده است. بر گفته Algorithms不夠准确 به جز要是用完整句子. The text should be at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs. I need to rewrite the news content in Persian, ignoring repeated labels and boilerplate.

The news is about Iran's football federation criticizing the US for denying visas to some of the team's staff for the 2026 World Cup, and listing those affected. There are multiple sources: Atlético, Al Jazeera, Fars, etc. The content is repetitive, so I need to condense it into a coherent news article of at least 2500 characters (including spaces) and at least 3 paragraphs. I must produce JSON with fields: Text, Title, Description, Category, Keywords.

Text should be the full rewritten news text. Title should be a short title. Description should be a summary. Category likely a news category like





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ تیم ملی فوتبال ایران ویزای آمریکا فدراسیون فوتبال ایران فیفا

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

همراه اول میزبان هکاتون تخصصی امنیت هوش مصنوعیرویداد تخصصی همراه اول با محوریت LLM Security از ۲۲ آبان آغاز می‌شود.

Read more »

Trump's Response to Iran War Questioned Amid EscalationDonald Trump, the US President, said in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson that the war against Iran is not over and that 'we can go for two weeks and eliminate all the targets.' He also mentioned other targets that could be attacked. The passage also discusses the tension between US and Israel, the challenges faced by Iranians under internet blackout, the efforts to prevent visas for Iranian athletes, and the response to the claim of 'lakes' of oil in the Gulf.

Read more »

Federation head says hopes Iran teams will get visas for 2026 World Champ.The head of the US Canoe Association expressed hope that Iranian teams will be able to participate in the 2026 World Championships in the United States, according to a report.

Read more »

Trump halts visa cuts for seasonal workers, reverses decision after backlashThe US Department of Labor announced that the Trump administration will reduce the number of approved H-2B visas for seasonal workers by approximately 50%, a move that was quickly reversed after backlash from the public and industry stakeholders.

Read more »

Some lip and lip gloss products in the market are illegal and risky for consumers' healthThe news text informs about the illegal products in the market and the risks they pose to consumers' health.

Read more »

Trump Administration's Attempt to Classify Millions of Americans as DeadA former senior official at the Social Security Administration, James Scovill, claims that the Trump administration intended to classify 2.7 million people as dead, including some U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents, in order to use the Social Security Administration's data as a tool for suppressing immigration. The plan, which was not previously reported and was later revealed to be unsuccessful, aimed to effectively remove individuals from the financial system, potentially depriving them of wages, banking services, government benefits, and other essential services.

Read more »