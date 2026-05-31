باشگاه سپاهان به دلیل تأخیر در بارگذاری مدارک و رد شدن درخواست مجددش از کنفدراسیون فوتبال آسیا از حضور در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا محروم شد. سازمان لیگ ایران تصمیم گرفت سه تیم بعدی جدول، گل گهر، چادرملو و پرسپولیس، فرصت participation در رقابت‌های آسیایی را بررسی کنند. این Attachment به بحث‌های سیاسی و مدیریتی در فوتبال ایران درباره کیفیت club‌ها و معیارهای اعطای مجوز 추가 کرد.

در پی تصمیم سازمان لیگ فوتبال ایران مبنی بر انتخاب سه تیم استقلال، تراکتور و سپاهان به عنوان نمایندگان ایران در لیگ قهرمانان و لیگ نخبگان آسیا در فصل آینده، باشگاه سپاهان نتوانست در مهلت مقرر مدارک所需 خود را به موقع بارگذاری کند.

این تیم پس از تلاش برای درخواست مجدد فرصت از کنفدراسیون فوتبال آسیا، با پاسخ منفی مواجه شد و به دلیل عدم دریافت مجوز حرفه‌ای از شانAda participation در رقابت‌های آسیایی محروم شد. این اتفاق باعث شد که سه تیم بعدی در رده‌بندی لیگ برتر، یعنی گل گهر سیرجان، چادرملو اردکان و پرسپولیس تهران، فرصت جدیدی برای حضور در مسابقات آسیایی دریافت کنند.

بر اساس این طرح، گل‌گهر به دلیل قرارگیری در جایگاه بالاتر از دو تیم دیگر، اولویت اول را برای جایگزینی سپاهان دارد. در صورت عدم تمایل یا عدم توانایی گل‌گهر و چادرملو برای ثبت‌نام در لیگ آسیا، پرسپولیس به عنوان سومین تیم ذی‌صلاح قرارlected می‌شود. این تحولات باعث شده تا موضوعees انتخاب تیم‌های ایرانی برای حضور در آسیا به یکی از پرس‌های داغ فوتبال ایران تبدیل شود و آینده تیم‌های برتر در رقابت‌های قاره‌ای را زیر سؤال برده است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

سپاهان لیگ قهرمانان آسیا گل گهر چادرملو پرسپولیس

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