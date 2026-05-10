رئیس مرکز توسعه فناوری های راهبردی درباره برنامه پسادکتری فناورانه (TOP) صحبت کرده و توضیح داده است که پروژه های قابل پذیرش در این طرح باید از سطح علمی و تکنولوژی مناسب برخوردار باشند و توانایی حل چالش های واقعی صنعت را داشته باشند. سرکار همچنین توضیح داد که این پروژه ها در بازه زمانی دو ساله اجرا می شوند و در صورت نیاز امکان تمدید شش ماهه نیز دارند. روند تصویب پروژه نیز با حضور نماینده معاونت علمی، مجری طرح، ناظر، فنجو و نماینده دبیرخانه انجام میشود.

رئیس مرکز توسعه فناوری های راهبردی گفت: در حال حاضر با توجه به افزایش حقوق اساتید تخمین زده میشود که فنجو ها ماهانه بین ۶۲ تا ۶۸ میلیون تومان دریافت کنند.

سعید سرکار، رئیس مرکز توسعه فناوری های راهبردی معاونت علمی، فناوری و اقتصاد دانش بنیان ریاست جمهوری، جزئیات برنامه «پسادکتری فناورانه (TOP)» را تشریح کرد و این طرح را اقدامی مؤثر در مسیر توسعه فناوری، توانمندسازی نخبگان و تقویت ارتباط دانشگاه با صنعت دانست. وی با بیان اینکه این برنامه با طراحی معاونت علمی و با مشارکت شرکت های دانش بنیان و مؤسسات آموزش عالی اجرا میشود، گفت: طرح TOP فرصتی فراهم میکند تا دانش آموزان مقطع دکتری در قالب پروژه های فناورانه وارد فضای عملیاتی صنعت شوند و تجربیاتی کاربردی و مسئله محور کسب کنند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

برنامه پسادکتری فناورانه (TOP) فناوری دانش‌آموختگان مقطع دکتری کسب تجربه کاربردی در صنعت دانشگاهی توانمندسازی نخبگان ارتقای ارتباط دانشگاه با صنعت

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

علی‌بابا اولین برند صنعت گردشگری از نظر مخاطبانطبق آخرین تحقیقات بازار انجام شده، برند علی‌بابا اولین برند یادآوری شده در ذهن ۴۹% از مخاطبان در صنعت گردشگری است. همچنین ۸۴% از مخاطبان این برند را میشناسند. طبق اعلام روابط‌عمومی شرکت سفرهای علی‌بابا، این برند در حال حاضر در حوزه گردشگری صاحب 49% رهبری ذهنی (Top of Mind) و 84% آگاهی از برند است.

Read more »

ABD, Ukrayna'ya 1.25 Milyar Dolarlık Yeni Askeri Yardım Paketini DuyuruyorABD, Ukrayna'ya 1.25 milyar dolar değerinde yeni bir askeri yardım paketi sunmaya hazırlanıyor. Paket, hava savunma sistemleri, mühimmat ve top mermileri gibi çeşitli silahları içeriyor. Yardımın duyurusu, Joe Biden'ın iktidardan ayrılmasından üç hafta önce yapılması bekleniyor. Bu arada, Donald Trump, yeni başlayan başkanlığı döneminde askeri yardımları durdurup barış görüşmelerini başlatacağını belirtti.

Read more »

The National News: 50 Top Middle Eastern Players of 2024The National News have published a list of the 50 top Middle Eastern footballers for 2024, with Iranian stars Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun making the cut. The list is based on performance over the past year, taking into account major tournaments like the AFC Asian Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the rise of the Saudi Pro League.

Read more »

آخرین قسمت‌ها و اخبار | Top News Stories TodayAnalytics tracking

Read more »

Trojan war in the Gulf: US warships targeted and defendedA top US official, citing Fox News, said on Saturday that the guided missile destroyers USS Decatur, USS Nitze and USS Bainbridge were subjected to a 'continuous and relentless' attack by the Iranian military. He further stated that the said warships were 500 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf when they were targeted. The Pentagon, quoting the Iranian forces' barrage, confirmed the shelling and stated that the United States launched retaliatory strikes, pre-commissioned for defense. Targeting the 'Iranian points' in Iran providing support to the US forces in the region, the official added. These locations included missile launchpads, command and control centers, and intelligence and surveillance nodes.

Read more »