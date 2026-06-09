تیم کلارک، رئیس شرکت هواپیمایی امارات، در حاشیه اجلاس صنعتی برلین، درباره تأثیر درگیری منطقه‌ای بر ظرفیت پروازها و قیمت نفت و بلیط‌ها اظهار نظر کرده است. وی گزارش داد که امارات با دولت‌ها و نهادهای نظارتی برای کاهش محدودیت‌های حریم هوایی مذاکره می‌کند و بر ضرورت تبادل اطلاعات برای تضمین ایمنی flights تأکید دارد.

به گزارش مشرق، تیم کلارک ، رئیس شرکت هواپیمایی امارات روز سه‌شنبه به رویترز گفت که امارات در حال مذاکره با دولت‌ها و نهادهای نظارتی است تا محدودیت‌های حریم هوایی خاورمیانه به دلیل جنگ ایالات متحده و اسرائیل علیه ایران را کاهش دهد.

وی در حاشیه یک اجلاس صنعتی در برلین تاکید کرد که درگیری باعث شده ظرفیت پروازهای درجه یک تقریبا به نصف برسد. تیم کلارک افزود که امارات امیدوار است همچنان یک فصل تابستان خوب بیاید و قیمت نفت در نهایت از حدود ۹۰ دلار در هر بشکه به حدود ۷۰ دلار کاهش یابد.

آژانس ایمنی هوانوردی اتحادیه اروپا (EASA) هشدارهای مربوط به مناطق جنگی را صادر و به شرکت‌های هواپیمایی توصیه کرده است که از پرواز بر فراز بخش‌هایی از خلیج فارس و خاورمیانه خودداری کنند. رئیس شرکت هواپیمایی امارات با اشاره به دولت‌های منطقه خاورمیانه و اذعان به وظیفه نهادهای نظارتی برای محافظت از مسافران، بیان کرد: ما با آنها در حال صحبت هستیم.

ما روی دولت‌ها حساب باز می‌کنیم تا در هشدارهایی که در مورد سفر در سراسر خاورمیانه صادر می‌کنند، کمی کمتر سخت‌گیر باشند. او در گفت و گو با رویترز عنوان کرد که امارات با دولت‌های منطقه‌ای در تماس نزدیک است و تبادل اطلاعات با خطوط هوایی برای تضمین عملیات ایمن گسترده است. کلارک گفت که این شرکت هواپیمایی فعلاً نمی‌تواند قیمت بلیط‌ها را برای جذب مسافران در دبی کاهش دهد.

او اضافه کرد: قیمت بلیط بسیار وابسته به قیمت نفت است و در حال حاضر قیمت نفت در نوسان است





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

شرکت هواپیمایی امارات تیم کلارک حدود حریم هوایی خاورمیانه قیمت نفت

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