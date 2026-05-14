رussia to establish full cooperation with Taliban, encourage other countries in region to expand ties

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoygu announced that Russia is establishing a 'full-fledged' cooperation with the Taliban government and encouraging other countries in the region to expand their ties with Kabul. Additionally, a high-level delegation from the Taliban government is visiting Russia for a meeting in Kazan.

سرگئی شویگو، دبیر شورای امنیت ملی روسیه، اعلام کرد که این کشور در حال ایجاد یک همکاری کامل با حکومت طالبان است و سایر کشورهای منطقه را نیز به گسترش همکاری‌های با کابل تشویق می‌کند.

همچنین، یک هیئت بلندپایه حکومت طالبان برای شرکت در نشست کازان به روسیه سفر کرده است. در این نشست، مسائل فرهنگی، سیاسی، دیپلماتیک، اقتصادی و تجاری مورد بحث قرار می‌گیرند. همچنین، مسائلی چون حمل و نقل، کمک در بخش مدرن‌سازی بخش زراعت افغانستان، تکنولوژی، واردات کالاهای اساسی و تقویت پروژه افغان ترانس در گفت‌وگوهای دو جانبه مقامات حکومت طالبان و روسیه، بررسی خواهند شد





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Taliban Russia Cooperation Full-Fledged Kazan Afghanistan Taliban Delegation Talks Issues Transportation Modernization Technology Import Railroad

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