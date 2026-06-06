دستگیری سرکرده اصلی باند مسلحانه و مافیای مواد مخدر در شرق کشور پس از ۷ سال.

فرمانده انتظامی استان خراسان جنوبی از دستگیری سرکرده اصلی باند مسلحانه عامل شهادت یک ستوان و مافیای قاچاق مواد مخدر در شرق کشور پس از هفت سال تعقیب با همکاری مرزبانی سیستان و بلوچستان خبر داد. سردار حسن شجاعی نسب stated که این individual که با هویت جعلی به خارج کشور فرار کرده بود، پس از رصد اطلاعاتی و فنی در زاهدان دستگیر شد.

فرمانده انتظامی استان خراسان جنوبی از دستگیری سرکرده اصلی باند مسلحانه عامل شهادت ستواندوم ایمان یوسفی و مافیای موادمخدر درشرق کشور پس از ۷ سال با همکاری مرزبانی سیستان و بلوچستان خبر داد.

به گزارش اعتمادآنلاین، سردار حسن شجاعی نسب در تشریح این خبرها اظهار داشت: با توجه به درگیری ماموران انتظامی فرماندهی انتظامی خراسان جنوبی با قاچاقچیان سازمان یافته مسلح مواد مخدر در روز ۲۰ تیرماه ۱۳۹۷ در حوزه کویری شهرستان خوسف که منجر به شهادت ستواندوم ایمان یوسفی شده بود، پیگیری جهت شناسایی عوامل اصلی در دستور کار پلیس قرار گرفت. وی بیان داشت: با رصد اطلاعاتی ماموران، تعدادی از اعضای باند مسلحانه دستگیر شدند و در ادامه مشخص شد سرکرده اصلی باند و مافیای قاچاق مواد مخدر در شرق کشور به هویت (الف-ع) است که با هویت‌های جعلی به خارج از کشور متواری شده بود.

در ادامه به صورت ویژه شناسایی و دستگیری وی در دستور کار پلیس قرار گرفت. سردار شجاعی نسب بیان داشت: سرکرده اصلی باند مواد مخدر تحت رصد اطلاعاتی و فنی قرار داشته تا اینکه با تلاش‌های مستمر ماموران، نهایتا پس از گذشت ۷ سال، محل اخفای وی در شهر زاهدان شناسایی و با همکاری ماموران مرزبانی استان سیستان و بلوچستان در یک عملیات منسجم و غافلگیرانه نامبرده دستگیر شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

دستگیری سرکرده باند مواد مخدر شهادت ستواندوم ایمان یوسفی فرماندهی انتظامی خراسان جنوبی مرزبانی سیستان و بلوچستان قاچاق مواد مخدر در شرق ایران

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