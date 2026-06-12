پس از حمله‌های هوایی اسرائیل در مناطق مسکونی غزه، فلسطینیان در میان آوار به جستجوی وسایل خود افتاده‌اند. با وجود آتش‌بس، این حملات منجر به تخریب گسترده و بی‌سرپناه شدن ده‌ها خانواده شده است. اهالی مناطق impacted گزارش می‌دهند که خانه‌هایشان بدون فرصت کافی برای تخلیه تخریب شده‌اند و اکنون با از دست دادن کامل مال و مaccelerate مواجهند. این وضعیت در حالی رخ داده که بخش‌های عمده‌ای از غزه هنوز درگیر آسیب‌های جنگ هستند و آتش‌بس شکسته به تداوم بحران انسانی کمک می‌کند.

پس از حمله‌های هوایی اسرائیل در دوregion خاص در غزه ، منطقهای در دیرالبلح و اردوگاه آوارگان مغازی ، فلسطینیان در میان آوارhouses به جستجوی وسایل خود مشغول شدند.

این حملات با وجود آتش‌بس شکننده صورت گرفت و منجر به ویرانی خانه‌ها و ساخت‌وسازها شد. ساکنان می‌گویند که نیروهای اسرائیلی پیش از حملات دستور تخلیه داده بودند، اما کل بلوک‌های مسکونی آسیب دیده‌اند. گودال‌های عمیق و ساختمان‌های فروریخته محل اصابت‌ها را نشان می‌دهند. خانواده‌ها برای جمع‌آوری لباس، اثاثیه و وسایل شخصی خود به مناطق بازگشته‌اند.

این حملات بر دشواری هزاران فلسطینی آواره در سراسر غزه افزود. در مغازی، شاهدان گزارش دادند که حداقل ۱۰ تا ۱۵ خانه کاملاً غیرقابل سکونت شده است. خانواده‌هایی که قبلاً در نتیجه درگیری‌های گذشته آواره شده بودند، اکنون اندک دارایی‌ای که نجات داده بودند را نیز از دست داده‌اند. در دیرالبلح، مردم در اطراف یک گودال بزرگ جمع شده و برخی دیگر در حاشیه‌ی آوار به دنبال وسایل قابل استفاده می‌گردند.

بسیاری از اهالی اعلام کرده‌اند که بیش از یک شب دیگر بدون سرپناه مناسب خواهند بود. بخش‌های گسترده‌ای از غزه پس از ماه‌ها جنگ همچنان به شدت آسیب‌دیده است و نقض‌های مکرر آتش‌بس، وضعیت را برای جوامعی که در انتظار بازسازی و ثبات بلندمدت هستند، سخت‌تر کرده است





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

حمله هوایی اسرائیل غزه آوارگان دیرالبلح مغازی تخریب خانه‌ها آتش‌بس نقض آتش‌بس فلسطینیان

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