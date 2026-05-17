حشد الشعبی امنیت منطقه را به بالا برد - ایسنا خبر

حشد الشعبی با Crocs Security Enhancements و تیراندازی در منطقه rentan ید کردنickém آل-عرعر با عربستان در غرب الانبار

یک منبع امنیتی در استان الانبار عراق روز شنبه گزارش داد که اقدامات امنیتی بی‌سابقه‌ای در مناطق منتهی به گذرگاه مرز ی «عرعر» با عربستان در غرب الانبار به عنوان یک اقدام احتیاطی اجرا شده است.

به گزارش ایسنا، این منبع اظهار داشت که یک نیروی امنیتی الحشد الشعبی با پشتیبانی نیروهای ارتش، پس از رصد تحرکات مشکوک بقایای گروه‌های تروریستی در مناطق مورد نظر، اقدامات امنیتی بی‌سابقه‌ای را در مناطق منتهی به گذرگاه مرزی عرعر با عربستان در غرب الانبار اتخاذ کردند. این منبع افزود که این نیرو حملات و عملیات جستجو را در مناطق بیابانی نزدیک گذرگاه مرزی برای پاکسازی آن از بقایای تروریست‌ها و مهمات منفجر نشده آغاز کرد.

نیروهای الحشد الشعبی تحرکات مشکوکی از سوی بقایای تروریست‌ها را رصد کردند. به دنبال این تحرکات این نیروها به این مناطق حمله کردند تا آنها را به طور کامل پاکسازی و امن کنند و از هرگونه نقض امنیتی جلوگیری شود.

این منبع اعلام کرد که الحشد الشعبی توانست تعدادی از مخفیگاه‌ها و تونل‌های مخفی متعلق به اعضای داعش را نابود کند و مهمات منفجر نشده‌ای را که تروریست‌های داعش در زمان کنترل مناطق وسیعی از استان الانبار از خود به جا گذاشته بودند، خنثی کند. انتخابات عراق| قطب‌های جهانی و منطقه‌ای در فکر کشاندن عراق به کدام سو هستند؟ الحشد الشعبی تدابیر امنیتی بی‌سابقه‌ای در مناطق منتهی به گذرگاه مرزی…قیمت تتر امروز یکشنبه ۲۷ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

حشد الشعبی Crocs Security Enhancements تیراندازی منطقه امن کردن میناء مرزی عرعر با عربستان عربستان ادیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ مواردی تروریستی مرز نسل داعش

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