جمهوری‌خواهان آمریکا تاریخ ۱۶ شهریور را مهلت نهایی برای پایان جنگ با ایران اعلام کرده‌اند. این تصمیم در شرایطی گرفته می‌شود که انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای نزدیک است و هزینه‌های جنگ از جمله تلفات انسانی و گرانی بنزین و کود در حال افزایش است.

به گزارش مشرق، جمهوری‌خواهان ابتدا امیدوار بودند که رئیس جمهوری آمریکا به جدول زمانی اولیه جنگ چهار تا شش هفته‌ای پایبند بماند. سپس به او ۶۰ روز دیگر فرصت دادند و با انقضای آن مهلت شان برای پایان جنگ تا تابستان تمدید شد.

بیش از دوازده نفر از مسئولان حزب جمهوری‌خواه، مقام‌های انتخاباتی و استراتژیست‌های حزب در ایالات کلیدی در مصاحبه با نشریه پولیتیکو متفق‌القول هستند که حول و حوش روز کارگر (۱۶ شهریور) مهلت قطعی جدید برای پایان جنگ با ایران محسوب می‌شود. به گفته این افراد، این بار اوضاع متفاوت است چرا که سپتامبر (شهریور) آغاز غیررسمی فصل انتخابات سراسری به شمار می‌رود و توجه رأی‌دهندگان به رقابت‌ها افزایش یافته و ریسک سیاسی افزایش می‌یابد.

همزمان با افزایش تلفات آمریکا در جنگ، گرانی بنزین و کود، جمهوری‌خواهان بر این باورند که با نزدیک شدن به انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای، خطر سیاسی جنگ جاری در حال افزایش است. گرچه یک توافق، جمهوری‌خواهان خسته از جنگ را آسوده‌خاطر می‌سازد؛ اما نزدیک بودن دستیابی به توافق امر جدیدی نیست و پیشتر نیز در گرماگرم همین گمانه‌زنی‌ها جنگ ادامه یافته بود.

تداوم جنگ موجب شده تا اختلافات درون حزب جمهوری‌خواه سر برآورد و برخی از نامزدها با وجود تأیید اهداف جنگ بر لزوم پایان‌یافتن زودهنگام آن تاکید کنند. گفتنی است که اواخر بهار نیز ۸ قانونگذار جمهوری‌خواه مجلس همرای با دموکرات‌ها علیه اختیارات جنگی ترامپ رأی دادند





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جمهوری‌خواهان آمریکا جنگ ایران انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای ترامپ ریسک سیاسی

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