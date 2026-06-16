جمهوری اسلامی در شش ماه ۷۴۶ تن را اعدام کرد

بنیاد حقوق بشری عبدالرحمن برومند اعلام کرد از آغاز سال ۲۰۲۶ میلادی به بهانه‌های سیاسی و غیرسیاسی ۷۴۶ مورد اعدام در ایران توسط جمهوری اسلامی مستند کرده که ۵۲ مورد آن در دو هفته گذشته صورت گرفته است. این بنیاد روز سه‌شنبه ۲۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ در بیانیه‌ای تصریح کرد که جمهوری اسلامی در سایه جنگ و در واکنش به اعتراضات سراسری دی ۱۴۰۴، به اجرای اعدام‌های سیاسی، شتاب بخشیده. گزارش‌های رسیده به بنیاد نشان می‌دهد که مبنای حقوقی اصلی بسیاری از این احکام اعدام، «اعترافات» اجباری اخذ شده از زندانیان، تحت فشارهای جسمی و روحی بوده است.

بنیاد حقوق بشری عبدالرحمن برومند اعلام کرد از آغاز سال ۲۰۲۶ میلادی (دی ۱۴۰۴) به بهانه‌های سیاسی و غیرسیاسی ۷۴۶ مورد اعدام در ایران توسط جمهوری اسلامی مستند کرده که ۵۲ مورد آن در دو هفته گذشته صورت گرفته است.

این بنیاد روز سه‌شنبه ۲۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ در بیانیه‌ای تصریح کرد که جمهوری اسلامی در سایه جنگ و در واکنش به اعتراضات سراسری دی ۱۴۰۴، به اجرای اعدام‌های سیاسی، شتاب بخشیده. گزارش‌های رسیده به بنیاد نشان می‌دهد که مبنای حقوقی اصلی بسیاری از این احکام اعدام، «اعترافات» اجباری اخذ شده از زندانیان، تحت فشارهای جسمی و روحی بوده است.

فولکر تورک، کمیسر عالی حقوق بشر سازمان ملل متحد، نیز طی شش ماه گذشته، دست‌کم ۴۰ نفر را با اتهامات امنیتی و سیاسی در ایران اعدام کرده که ۱۸ نفر از آن‌ها از شرکت‌کنندگان در اعتراضات اخیر بوده‌اند. همزمان با این گزارش‌ها و ابراز نگرانی نهادهای حقوق بشری، دستگاه قضایی جمهوری اسلامی روز سه‌شنبه ۲۶ خرداد، از اجرای حکم اعدام جواد زمانی و ابوالفضل ساعدی، دو جوان معترض در شهرستان شاهرود خبر داد.

در این اعترافات اجباری نیز هیچ نشانی از ادعاهای مطرح شده علیه این جوان مبنی بر «حمل و استفاده از سلاح سرد و گرم» وجود نداشت. نهادهای حقوق بشری بارها تاکید کرده‌اند که اعدام‌ها در ایران «قتل حکومتی» توسط جمهوری اسلامی است که رژیم تلاش می‌کند با اخذ اعترافات اجباری تحت شکنجه، به آن جلوه قانونی ببخشد

VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR

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