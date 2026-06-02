جاش راشینگ مستندساز و مجری آمریکایی که برنامه «خطوط گسل» (fault lines) در شبکه خبری الجزیره را اجرا می‌کند، با دریافت جایزه «امی» سخنرانی احساسی‌ را برای بزرگداشت روزنامه‌نگاران شهید در غزه ایراد و از حمایت ایالات متحده از اسرائیل انتقاد کرد. این برنامه در مورد کشتار غیرنظامیان در لبنان و جنایات جنگی احتمالی مربوط به بمب‌های ساخت آمریکا که توسط اسرائیل استفاده شده، تحقیق کرده است. همچنین کشتار غیرنظامیان توسط ارتش اسرائیل در غزه و نقش ایالات متحده در این جنگ را بررسی کرده است.

جاش راشینگ مستندساز و مجری آمریکایی که برنامه «خطوط گسل» (fault lines) در شبکه خبری الجزیره را اجرا می‌کند، با دریافت جایزه «امی» سخنرانی احساسی‌ را برای بزرگداشت روزنامه‌نگاران شهید در غزه ایراد و از حمایت ایالات متحده از اسرائیل انتقاد کرد.

برنامه «خطوط گسل» شبکه الجزیره در تعریف کار خود عنوان کرده است که مخاطب را فراتر از تیترهای خبری می‌برد و در بررسی نقش ایالات متحده در جهان، قدرتمندان را به پاسخگویی فرا می‌خواند. این برنامه در مورد کشتار غیرنظامیان در لبنان و جنایات جنگی احتمالی مربوط به بمب‌های ساخت آمریکا که توسط اسرائیل استفاده شده، تحقیق کرده است.

برنامه جاش راشینگ همچنین کشتار غیرنظامیان توسط ارتش اسرائیل در غزه و نقش ایالات متحده در این جنگ را بررسی کرده است. تیم «خطوط گسل»، در چهل و هفتمین دوره جوایز امی بخش اخبار و مستند که در ۲۷ مه (۶ خرداد) در نیویورک برگزار شد، برای دو فیلم تحقیقاتی خود سه جایزه امی دریافت کرد





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جاش راشینگ امیدیه امی روزنامه‌نگاران شهید در غزه حمایت ایالات متحده از اسرائیل کشتار غیرنظامیان در لبنان جنایات جنگی احتمالی بمب‌های ساخت آمریکا ارتش اسرائیل در غزه نقش ایالات متحده در جنگ غزه

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