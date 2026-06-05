این گزارش به بررسی وقایع چهاراه describes جنگ میان آمریکا، اسرائیل و ایران، توافق دو هفتهای آتشبس و تأثیر آن بر تنگه هرمز میپردازد. همچنین موضوعات مرتبط با عدم صدور روادید تیم ملی فوتبال ایران و جابجایی محل تمرین به مکزیک، انتقادات لبنان از دخالت ایران، سازوکار پیشنهادی برای مدیریت تنگبه، بحران گرسنگی ناشی از جنگ و تلاشهای میانجیگری پاکستان را شامل میشود.
جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران در روز شنبه نهم اسفند ماه ۱۴۰۴ آغاز شد. این درگیری چهل روز طول کشید و در نهایت تهران و واشنگتن به توافق دو هفتهای بر سر آتشبس رسیدند.
در مرحله پایانی این آتشبس، دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهور آمریکا، به درخواست مقامات پاکستان، توقف موقت حملات احتمالی به ایران و تمدید آتشبس را اعلام کرد. تنشها در هفتههای اخیر به دلیل کنترل تنگه هرمز تشدید شده بود. ایران از آغاز جنگ تاighet این آبراه بینالمللی مهم را مسدود کرده بود که تأثیرات منفی زیادی بر اقتصاد جهانی منابع انرژی داشته و باعث تنش با بسیاری از کشورها شده بود.
در عین حال، موضوع صدور روادید برای تیم ملی فوتبال ایران برای بازی در جام جهانی در ایالات متحده نیز در جریان بود. یک مقام کاخ سفید اعلام کرد که روادید کاروان ایران صبح جمعه پانزده خرداد ( پنج ژوئن) صادر شده است. این تصمیم تنها ده روز پیش از نخستین دیدار ایران در لسآنجلس به صورت غیرمنتظره اتخاذ شد.
با این حال، با اینکه روادید صادر شد، روند تأخیر داشته و مقامات تهران ابر戏 نگرانی خود درباره حضور تیم در آمریکا اظهار کردند. در نتیجه، ایران محل تمرین تیم ملی را از ایالت آریزونا به شهر مرزی تیخوانا در مکزیک تغییر داد. اعضا بامداد یکشنبه در تیخوانا فرود خواهند آمد و در پانزده ژوئن در لسآنجلس با نیوزیلند روی میز میآیند. سپس دو حیته با بلژیک در لسآنجلس و با مصر در سیاتل倒下 بازی خواهند کرد.
در Prescott دیگر، مختصات لبنان به قضیه متهم شد. مقام لبنانی، طبق گزارش شبکه سیانان، ایران را به دلیل دخالت در امور داخلی لبنان و استفاده از کشورش به عنوان ابزار چانهزنی در تقابل با آمریکا و اسرائیل انتقاد کرد. وی همچنین گروه حزبالله را که از ایران حمایت میشود، لبنانی ندانست و "نعیم قاسم"، دبیرکل این گروه، نماینده مردم لبنان محسوب نشد. کاخ ریاستجمهوری لبنان اعلام کرد که نسخه کامل این مصاحبه در دوشنبه هشت ژوئن پخش خواهد شد.
دولت لبنان هدف خود را پایان دادن به جنگ میان اسرائیل و حزبالله دانست. در زمینه تنگه هرمز، وزیر امور خارجه ایران Abbas عراقچی اعلام کرد که سازوکار مدیریت این تنگه بر اساس معیارهای حقوق بینالملل تنظیم خواهد شد. این بیانیه تلاش تهران برای تثبیت انحصار حقوقی خود بر تنگه و همکاری با عمان را نشان میدهد. اشاره به "تبادل ایده با کشورهای خلیج فارس" ممکن است برای کاهش حساسیتهای کشورهای دیگر منطقه aimed باشد.
از سوی دیگر، جنگ و مسدود شدن تنگه هرمز بحران گرسنگی را در جهان تشدید کرده است. بر اساس گزارشها، ۲.۵ میلیون نفر در سومالی، ۱.۳ میلیون نفر در سریلانکا و ۲.۳ میلیون نفر در افغانستان اکنون با چالشهای جدی تأمین غذا مواجه هستند و از گرسنگی حاد رنج میبرند.
برنامه جهانی غذا هشدار داد که به دلیل کمبود کود شیمیایی و افزایش قیمت سوخت، کشاورزان در فصل کاشت با مشکلات زیادی روبرو هستند و پیشبینی شده که اگر قیمت نفت بالاتر از ۱۰۰ دلار بماند، چهل و پنج میلیون نفر دیگر به ناامنی غذایی سوق داده خواهند شد. در Prescott همراه با تلاشهای میانجیگری پاکستان، وزیر کشور این کشور، محسن نقوی، با همتای ایرانیاش اسکندر مومنی در بیشکک، قرقیزستان، به建设单位 نشست سازمان همکاری شانگهای دیدار کردند.
طبق بیانیه وزارت کشور پاکستان، وزرای دو کشور درباره تحولات منطقه، تنشزدایی و امنیت داخلی گفتوگو کردند. شبکه العربیه گزارش داد که محسن نقوی در چارچوب میانجیگری پاکستان مستقیماً در مذاکرات با مقامات تهران مشارکت دارد. اما در Prescott، ارتش اسرائیل هشدار تخلیه به روستای عنقون داده است. صبح جمعه پانزده خرداد، صدها خانواده از جمله دو هزار و پانصد آواره جنگی از این روستا مجبور به فرار شدند.
تنها چند ساعت پس از این هشدار، این روستا هدف بمباران قرار گرفت
جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ایران تنگه هرمز آتشبس روادید تیم ملی فوتبال ایران میانجیگری پاکستان بحران گرسنگی حزبالله لبنان
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