Leader of Turkey's main opposition party, Ozgur Ozel, vowed to fight against a court ruling that removed him and other Republican People's Party (CHP) leaders from office, after the Constitutional Court annulled the result of their leadership elections held in 2023. The ruling sparked mass protests outside the CHC headquarters in Ankara.

اوزگور اوزال، رهبر حزب اصلی مخالف در ترکیه، قول داد که با حکم قضایی که برکناری او و دیگر رهبران حزب جمهوری‌خواه خلق را اعلام کرد، مبارزه کند.

دادگاه تجدیدنظر روز پنجشنبه، رای برگزیت انتخابات رهبری این حزب در سال ۲۰۲۳ را به باد داد. این رای باعث تجمع هزاران تظاهرکننده در مقابل دفتر مرکزی حزب در آنکارا شد و باعث آقین گورلک، وزیر دادگستری ترکیه، گفت که این حکم اعتماد شهروندان به دموکراسی را تقویت می‌کند. دادگاه تجدیدنظر رای سال گذشته دادگاه بدوی را که ادعاهای خرید رای در جریان انتخابات مقدماتی حزب را رد کرد، نقض کرد





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