رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا در نشست گروه هفت اعلام کرد که سند امضا شده با جمهوری اسلامی یک یادداشت تفاهم است و در صورت عدم رعایت Commitment ها یا عدم رضایت واشنگتن، حملات نظامی ادامه خواهد یافت. وی با اطمینان بالا گفت که ایران هرگز به سلاح هسته‌ای نمی‌رسد.

در حاشیه نشست گروه هفت در فرانسه و پس از دیدار با عبدالفتاح السیسی رئیس‌جمهوری مصر، دونالد ترامپ رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا درباره توافق با جمهوری اسلامی ایران صحبت کرد.

او گفت agreementهای بسیار خوبی رخ داده و این یادداشت تفاهم نه توافق نهایی است. ترامپ هشدار داد اگر از یادداشت تفاهم رضایت نداشته باشد یا جمهوری اسلامی رفتار نکند، واشنگتن حملات نظامی را از سر خواهد گیرد. او با احتمال ۹۹.۹ درصد اطمینان گفت که ایران هرگز به سلاح هسته‌ای دست پیدا نخواهد کرد. متن دقیق سند را هیچ‌کس نمی‌داند اما وی آن را بسیار قوی توصیف کرد و گفت بازارها از آن استقبال کرده‌اند.

تنگه هرمز تا حدی باز شده و در یک یا دو روز آینده به طور کامل باز خواهد شد. ترامپ گفت اگر فشار تا حد نابودی کامل طرف مقابل ادامه یابد، agreements بد زیادی رخ می‌دهد. او منتقدان خود را افراد احمق خواند. درباره گزارش صندوق ۳۰۰ میلیارد دلاری با مشارکت کشورهای خلیج فارس، ترامپ گفت این گزارش نادرست است و آمریک حتی یک سنت در چنین صندوقی سرمایه‌گذاری نخواهد کرد.

او تأکید کرد دولت آمریکا صندوقی ایجاد نکرده و پولی اختصاص نداده است. ترامپ گفت ایران به گفته او ۴۷ سال از آمریکا سوءاستفاده کرده و دولت او تنها دولتی بوده که اقدامی جدی انجام داده است. نیروهای آمریکایی نیروی دریایی، توان نظامی، نیروی هوایی، سامانه‌های ضدهوایی و رادارهای ایران را از کار انداخته‌اند. او همچنین گفت نیروی دریایی آمریکا در جریان بحران شبانه کشتی‌هایی را هدف قرار داده که افکار عمومی از آن اطلاع نداشت.

در برخی شب‌ها بین ۱۵ تا ۲۵ کشتی هدف قرار گرفت و در یک مورد ۲۲ کشتی منهدم شد. این اقدامات مانع شد قیمت نفت به ۳۰۰ دلار برای هر بشکه برسد. ترامپ به کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی اشاره کرد و او را نابغه‌ای شرور خواند. اگر سلیمانی زنده بود شرایط کنونی به وجود نمی‌آمد.

او مدعی کرد آمریکا با این اقدامات بر روند تحولات منطقه مسلط شده است. در پاسخ به پرسشی درباره نهایی بودن سند، ترامپ گفت نه نهایی است و این یک یادداشت تفاهم است. اگر از آن خوشم نیاید دوباره به شلیک به سوی آنها بازمی‌گردم. اگر ایران رفتار نکند آمریکا دوباره درست وسط سرشان بمب خواهد انداخت. این حکومت به گفته او ۴۷ سال بدرفتاری کرده است





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ترامپ ایران یادداشت تفاهم سلاح هسته‌ای گروه هفت تنگه هرمز قاسم سلیمانی

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