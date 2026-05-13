ترامپ به دلیل تخلیه سریع ذخایر نفت به انتقاد می رود، شلیک موشکhden علیه تنگه هرمز آمریکا، وادار به دریافت بنزین با قیمت بالا، tankers در حال کاهش ذخایر نفت هستند

دولت ترامپ رئیس جمهور آمریکا به سرعت ذخایر نفت اضطراری این کشور را تخلیه می‌کند و این امر باعث می‌شود ذخایر نفتی استراتژیک آمریکا در پایین‌ترین سطح خود از اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ قرار گیرد. همچنین با شلیک موشک‌های توسط آمریکا علیه تنگه هرمز و در پی تشدید تنش‌ها در منطقه، ذخایر تجاری نفت به سرعت در حال کاهش هستند و صادرات نفت آمریکا همچنان در بالاترین سطح تاریخی خود قرار دارد.

دولت دونالد ترامپ رئیس جمهور آمریکا با سرعت بی‌سابقه ای در حال تخلیه ذخایر نفت اضطراری این کشور است. طبق داده‌های دولتی منتشر شده، ذخایر نفت استراتژیک آمریکا هفته گذشته ۸.۶ میلیون بشکه کاهش یافته و در پایین‌ترین سطح خود از اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ قرار گرفته است.

این امر باعث می‌شود ذخایر نفتی استراتژیک آمریکا در پایین‌ترین سطح خود از اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ قرار گیرد. ترامپ پیشتر جو بایدن رئیس جمهور سابق آمریکا را به دلیل بهره‌برداری گسترده از ذخایر نفت استراتژیک مورد انتقاد قرار داده بود. همچنین با بسته بودن تنگه هرمز، مقامات آمریکایی امروز با شوک بسیار بزرگتری مواجه هستند. ذخایر تجاری نفت به سرعت در حال کاهش هستند، زیرا صادرات نفت آمریکا همچنان در بالاترین سطح تاریخی خود قرار دارد.

طبق داده‌های فدرال، ذخایر نفت خام آمریکا که برای اهداف داخلی استفاده می شوند در هفته گذشته ۴.۳ میلیون بشکه کاهش یافت. ذخایر بنزین نیز تقریباً به همین میزان کاهش یافت و به پایین‌ترین سطح خود از سال ۲۰۱۴ رسید





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ترامپ تخلیه سریع ذخایر نفت تنگه هرمز آمریکا کاهش ذخایر نفت تجاری صادرات نفت آمریکا

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