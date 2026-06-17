یک روزنامه آمریکایی درباره حجم دارایی‌های مسدود شده ایران در کشورهای مختلف و تلاش‌ها برای آزادسازی آن میان Tehran و Washington گزارش داده است.

بر اساس گزارش وال استریت ژورنال، دارایی‌های ایران در خارج از کشور به دلیل تحریم‌های بین‌المللی، به ویژه پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام در سال ۲۰۱۸، در国家和地区های مختلفی مسدود شده‌اند.

تهران می‌گوید حداقل ۱۰۰ میلیارد دلار دارایی در خارج دارد، اما کارشناسان western این رقم بسیار کمتر می‌دانند و اولویت فعلی آزادسازی ۲۴ میلیارد دلار در چند مرحله است. چین به عنوان بزرگترین خریدار نفت ایران، دارایی‌های مسدود شده را بین ۲۰ تا ۵۰ میلیارد دلار تخمین زده است. عراق نیز ۱۵ میلیارد دلار دارایی مسدود شده دارد که مربوط به پرداخت هزینه برق و گاز طبیعی است.

هند و کره جنوبی نیز از جمله کشورهایی هستند که دارایی‌های ایران را در اختیار دارند؛ ۷ میلیارد دلار در هند و بخشی از ۷ میلیارد دلار در کره جنوبی وجود دارد که برخی از آن به قطر منتقل شده است. ژاپن، لوکزامبورگ، عمان و حتی ایالات متحده نیز دارایی‌های ایرانی را نگهداری می‌کنند که کل آن حدود ۸ میلیارد دلار برآورد می‌شود. مقامات آمریکایی اعلام کرده‌اند که آماده آزادسازی دارایی‌های مسدود شده و لغو تحریم‌ها هستند.

ایران نیز بر اساس یادداشت تفاهم اخیر، می‌خواهد همه تحریم‌ها از جمله تحریم‌های ثانویه و تحریم‌های شورای امنیت سازمان ملل لغو شوند. مراسم امضای تفاهم نامه پایان جنگ بین ایران و آمریکا در تاریخ ۲۹ خرداد در Switzerland برگزار خواهد شد





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دارایی‌های مسدود شده ایران تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران برجام خروج آمریکا از برجام فروش نفت ایران چین هند کره جنوبی عراق قدرت ایران در خارج آزادسازی دارایی‌ها مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا

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