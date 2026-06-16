روزنامه ایندیپندنت در گزارشی هشدار می‌دهد که期盼 گشایش فوری در قیمت بنزین، مواد غذایی و بلیط هواپیما پس از توافق هسته‌ای با ایران بعید است به سرعت محقق شود و فشار تورمی بر قیمت‌ها تا ماه‌ها ادامه خواهد داشت.

به گزارش مشرق، روزنامه انگلیسی ایندیپندنت در گزارشی به بررسی ابعاد تاثیرات اقتصاد ی امضای توافق هسته‌ای با ایران بر بازارهای آمریکایی‌ پرداخته و نوشت که آمریکایی‌ها انتظار گشایش فوری و کاهش قیمت لوازم مصرفی در کوتاه مدت را نداشته باشند و شوک قیمت‌ها در بازارهای داخلی پس از حمله به ایران همچنان ادامه خواهد داشت.

این گزارش می‌افزاید که انتشار اخبار مربوط به توافق اولیه برای پایان دادن به جنگ با ایران، گرچه ابهاماتی را در خصوص امکان کاهش قیمت‌ کالاهای مصرفی را در بازارهای آمریکا مطرح کرده، اما کارشناسان هشدار می‌دهند که کاهش قابل توجه در قیمت بنزین، مواد غذایی و بلیط هواپیما بعید است به سرعت محقق شود. بر اساس این گزارش، با وجود کاهش قیمت نفت پس از توافق مذکور، انتظار نمی‌رود که گشایش فوری در قیمت بنزین رخ دهد، چرا که پالایشگاه‌ها نفت خام را هفته‌ها قبل از پالایش خریداری می‌کنند که به نوبه خود تأثیر محصولات ارزان‌تر را بر مصرف‌کننده نهایی به تأخیر می‌اندازد.

همچنین قیمت بلیط هواپیما نیز به سرعت در فضای آمریکا کاهش نخواهد یافت، زیرا شرکت‌های هواپیمایی سوخت را از قبل خریداری می‌کنند و برنامه‌های زمانی را به تدریج تنظیم می‌کنند. این بدان معنا است که تاثیرات واقعی کاهش قیمت نفت و سوخت هواپیما تا چندین هفته‌ یا چندین ماه بعد بر کالاها ظاهر خواهد شد. این روزنامه انگلیسی پیش‌بینی کرد که قیمت مواد غذایی برای چندین ماه آینده تحت فشار تورمی مداوم باقی بماند.

کارشناسان این امر را به ادامه افزایش هزینه‌های سوخت، اختلالات زنجیره تأمین، و همچنین کمبود شدید کود در جهان نسبت می‌دهند که تأثیر منفی بر عملکرد محصولات در سراسر جهان دارد. در همین زمینه، برخی صنایع حیاتی مانند صنعت کفش و حمل و نقل انتظار دارند که هزینه‌ها و قیمت‌ها تا سال‌های ۲۰۲۶-۲۰۲۷ همچنان بالا بماند.

دلیل این موضوع وابستگی زیاد این صنایع به واردات، تعرفه‌های گمرکی و هزینه‌های اضافی سوخت است که در مجموع نشان‌دهنده مسیر بهبود طولانی‌مدت برای مصرف‌کنندگان در تمام بخش‌های تجاری و خدماتی است





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توافق هسته‌ای ایران ایندیپندنت قیمت بنزین مواد غذایی

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