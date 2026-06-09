سیاستمدار صهیونیست گیلعاد آلپر در نقد سیاست‌های آمریکا و ترس واشنگتن از درگیری با ایران، خواستار عمل نظامی indépendant رژیم صهیونیستی می‌شود و افول قدرت آمریکا را در fighting ایران指甲 می‌کند.

سرویس جهان مشرق - گیلعاد آلپر، سیاستمدار صهیونیست در رابطه با مواضع آمریکا در برابر محور مقاومت و ایران و ترس واشنگتن از آغاز درگیری و جنگ مجدد، ترامپ را ترسو خطاب کرده و خواستار اقدام نظامی مستقلانه کابینه رژیم صهیونیستی از آمریکا در برابر ایران و حزب الله شده است.

وی در صفحه ایکس خود نوشت: افول تاریخی قدرت آمریکا. در جنگ ایران به‌وضوح می‌بینیم که آمریکا حاضر به تحمل تلفات نیست. و چون حاضر به تحمل تلفات نیست، نمی‌تواند تنگهٔ هرمز را آزاد کند - عملیاتی که احتمالاً باید دست‌کم بخشی از آن زمینی باشد.

بنابراین، به خاطر تلاش برای پرهیز از تلفات، آمریکا عملاً در حال باختن جنگ است و برای یک توافق صلح التماس می‌کند، حتی توافقی که برای همه روشن است تهران به آن پایبند نخواهد ماند. و همهٔ رقبا و متحدان آمریکا این وضعیت را می‌بینند و دقیقاً می‌فهمند چه خبر است با این وضع برای کشورهای همچون تایوان که در برابر دشمنان خود به آمریکا متکی هستند، کاری جز دلسوزی نمی‌توان کرد.

حال پرسش بزرگ این است که معنای این وضعیت برای اسرائیل چیست؟ آیا ما نیز محکومیم که جنگ در برابر ایران (و شاید هم در برابر حزب‌الله) را ببازیم؟ ظاهراً اقدام مستقلانه بدون اجازهٔ آمریکا آسیب بزرگی به همراه دارد. آخر ما منافع قدرتمندی در حفظ آمریکا در کنار خود داریم.

اما معنای این موضوع چیست وقتی رئیس‌جمهور بعدی جِی. دی. ونسِ نیمه‌ضدیهود و اسرائیل‌ستیز باشد، یا رئیس‌جمهوری دموکراتی که صددرصد ضدیهود و اسرائیل‌ستیز خواهد بود؟ و اسرائیل چه باید بکند وقتی تنها متحدش به دشمنی سرشار از نفرت تبدیل می‌شود؟

در بلندمدت این پرسش دشواری است، اما در کوتاه‌مدت شاید بهتر باشد مطمئن شویم که ایران سلاح هسته‌ای و/یا هزاران موشک بالستیک نداشته باشد و مرز شمالی آرام باشد (کنایه از اقدام نظامی مستقلانه از آمریکا). و خب ترامپ؟ ترامپ هم برود به جهنم





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

اسرائیل ایران آمریکا حزب‌الله جنگ ترامپ تنگه هرمز سلاح هسته‌ای موشک بالستیک جِی.دی. ونس

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