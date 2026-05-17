عضو شورای اسلامی شهر تهران پیشنهادهایی را برای تداوم یا هدفمند کردن رایگان بودن حمل‌ونقل عمومی برای برخی از شهروندان در تهران مطرح کرد. طبق این طرح، افرادی که در اداره شهر مشارکت دارند مانند شهروندان خوش‌حساب در پرداخت عوارض شهری، می‌توانند به صورت رایگان از خدمات مترو و حمل‌ونقل عمومی استفاده کنند. همچنین، گروه‌هایی مانند اصحاب رسانه، خبرنگاران، پیشکسوتان ورزشی، بازنشستگان و داوطلبان جمعیت هلال‌احمر به صورت رایگان از حمل‌ونقل عمومی استفاده خواهند کرد.

در ماه‌های اخیر و همزمان با اجرای موقت طرح رایگان شدن استفاده از مترو و اتوبوس در تهران، موضوع گسترش استفاده از حمل‌ونقل عمومی به عنوان یکی از راهکارهای کاهش آلودگی هوا و ترافیک پایتخت بیش از پیش مورد توجه قرار گرفت.

عضو شورای اسلامی شهر تهران پیشنهادهایی را برای تداوم یا هدفمند کردن رایگان بودن حمل‌ونقل عمومی برای گروه‌هایی از شهروندان مطرح کردند که اکنون در دستور بررسی قرار گرفته است. احمد صادقی عضو شورای اسلامی شهر تهران با اشاره به طرحی که در شورای شهر برای بررسی قرار گرفته است، اظهار کرد: این طرح مورد توجه تعدادی از اعضای شورا قرار گرفت و برای بررسی‌های کارشناسی بیشتر در دستور کار قرار داده شد.

در این طرح پیش‌بینی شده است افراد خوش‌حساب در پرداخت عوارض شهری، به همراه گروهی مانند اصحاب رسانه، خبرنگاران، پیشکسوتان ورزشی، بازنشستگان لشکری و کشوری، امدادگران و داوطلبان جمعیت هلال‌احمر، افراد تحت پوشش کمیته امداد و دهک‌های درآمدی یک تا سه که توسط وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی مشخص می‌شوند، مشمول استفاده رایگان از حمل‌ونقل عمومی خواهند بود





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