انفجار خودروی نیسان در حین سوخت‌گیری در یک coming soon جایگاه گاز طبیعی در تهرانپارس باعث آسیب‌های جانی و مالی شده است. دو نفر مصدوم و بخشی ازinstallations جایگاه تخریب شد.

در صبح امروز و ساعت ۶:۱۴، یک دستگاه خودروی نیسان در حین فرآور کردن در جایگاه تزریق گاز (سی‌ان‌جی) واقع در بزرگراه یاسینی، مسیر غرب به شرق، در محدوده بعد از سه‌راه تهرانپارس و قبل از پل ۱۲ فروردین، منفجر شد.

این حادثه باعث تخریب بخش قابل‌توجهی از سقف و دیواره‌های جایگاه به‌ویژه در ناحیه‌ای که از ورق‌های کامپوزیتی ساخته شده بود، و همچنین آسیب به بدنه خودروی نیسان شد. نیروهای آتش‌نشانی با سرعت به محل اعزام شده و پس از انجام اقدامات احتیاطی، عملیات ایمن‌سازی را حدود ۴۰ دقیقه پس از وقوع حادثه، یعنی ساعت ۶:۵۲ به پایان رساندند.

دو نفر در این حادثه مصدوم شدند: راننده خودروی نیسان حدود ۶۰ ساله و یکی از کارمندان جایگاه حدود ۴۰ ساله که بلافاصله به مراکز درمانی منتقل شدند. خوشبختانه هیچ مورد فوتی گزارش نشد. دلیل انفجار هنوز به‌طور دقیق مشخص نبوده و خودرو در حین سوخت‌گیری به صورت خودکار با گاز CNG دچار انفجار شده است. بررسی‌های کارشناسی برای تعیین علت دقیق حادثه ادامه دارد





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انفجار جایگاه سوخت CNG تهرانپارس خودروی نیسان حادثه خطرناک

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