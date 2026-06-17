خبرگزاری مهر و شبکه تلویزیون اسرائیل متن‌های خلاصه‌شده‌ای از تفاهمنامه ۱۴ ماده‌ای ایران و آمریکا منتشر کردند. در میان میانه‌های اعلام شده، توقف جنگ در لبنان، بازگشایی تنگه هرمز، تعلیق تحریم‌های نفت و آزادسازی ۲۴ میلیارد دلار دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده ایران طبقperiods زمانی خاصی قرار دارد. همزمان دونالد ترامپ این جزئیات را جعلی خواند و تأکید کرد که هیچ تعهدی برای سرمایه‌گذاری در ایران ندارد.

پس از آنکه روز یکشنبه اعلام شد ایران و آمریکا به تفاهم رسیده‌اند، خبرگزاری مهر به نقل از منبعی نزدیک به تیم مذاکره‌کننده ایران ی، جزئیات تازه‌ای از پیش‌نویس تفاهمنامه ۱۴ ماده‌ای این دو کشور را منتشر کرد.

در این متن خلاصه‌شده و موردبندی‌شده، در بند اول بر چند مطالبه کلیدی تاکید شده است: توقف فوری و دائمی جنگ در همه جبهه‌ها از جمله لبنان، رفع کامل محاصره دریایی، بازگشایی تنگه هرمز ظرف ۳۰ روز و تعلیق تحریم‌های مربوط به فروش نفت. همچنین ایران بر تعهد خود مبنی بر عدم ساخت سلاح هسته‌ی تأکید می‌کند.

نیز در یکی از بندها آمده است که ۲۴ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده ایران باید طی یک دوره ۶۰ روزه و همزمان با مذاکرات نهایی آزاد شود؛ به طوری که نیمی از این مبلغ پیش از آغاز مذاکرات در اختیار ایران قرار گیرد. در رسانه‌های عربی نیز متنی به زبان عربی منتشر شد که تقریباً مورد به مورد مشابه اخبار خبرگزاری مهر بود، اما به شکل یک متن کامل و خلاصه‌شده نبود.

شبکه ۱۲ تلویزیون اسرائیل نیز یک متن خلاصه‌شده و ۱۲ بندی منتشر کرد که شباهت زیادی به همان متن خبرگزاری مهر داشت. تفاوت مهم در اینجا این بود که در متن اسرائیلی درباره آزاد شدن دارایی‌های مسدود شده ایران عدد ۲۴ میلیارد دلار ذکر نشده بود





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ایران آمریکا تفاهمنامه ترامپ مذاکرات هسته‌ای دارایی‌های مسدود شده تنگه هرمز

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