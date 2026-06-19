امام جمعه خارگ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه به تفسیر پیام رهبر انقلاب در مورد موافقت مشروط با تفاهم‌نامه ایران و آمریکا پرداخت و بر سه سطح تحلیلی آن Titel و اجرا و ضرورت نظارت تماسی

امام جمعه خارگ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه به تشریح پیام رهبر معظم انقلاب درباره تفاهم‌نامه میان رؤسای جمهور ایران و آمریکا پرداخت. وی این پیام را راهبردی، جامع و فصل‌الخطاب دانست و بر ضرورت شکرگزاری برای نعمت رهبری حکیم و بصیر تأکید کرد.

امام جمعه خارگ اذعان داشت که با گذشت زمان، ابعاد اشراف رهبر معظم انقلاب بر مسائل کشور و هدایت حکیمانه ایشان در عرصه‌های مختلف بیش از پیش آشکار می‌شود. وی تصریح کرد که این پیام یک بسته کامل و منسجم است و نباید به‌صورت گزینشی مورد تحلیل قرار گیرد. عمل، رهبر معظم انقلاب با توجه به تلاش‌های دلسوزانه مسئولان و حسن‌نیت دولت، با انجام مذاکره و امضای تفاهم‌نامه موافقت کردند.

امام جمعه خارگ خاطرنشان کرد که موافقت رهبر انقلاب با این تفاهم، مشروط و مبتنی بر تعهدات دولت است و بر پایه اعتماد به رئیس‌جمهور و تعهد وی مبنی بر نپذیرفتن ziاده‌خواهی‌های آمریکا صورت گرفته و به هیچ عنوان تأیید مطلق توافق محسوب نمی‌شود. وی افزود که رهبر انقلاب از تلاش‌های دولت و مسئولان قدردانی کرده‌اند و این نشان می‌دهد روند مذاکرات در چارچوب سیاست‌های کلان نظام دنبال شده است.

امام جمعه خارگ تأکید کرد که اگر رهبر انقلاب این تفاهم را مغایر مصالح کشور می‌دانستند، هرگز با آن موافقت نمی‌کردند. او در تاکید بر تفکیک میان مذاکره و تسلیم در پیام رهبر انقلاب گفت: مذاکره به خودی خود به معنای عقب‌نشینی از اصول نیست، بلکه ابزاری برای تأمین حقوق ملت و جلوگیری از زیاده‌خواهی دشمن است و تا زمانی که در چارچوب منافع ملی باشد، می‌تواند مورد استفاده قرار گیرد.

امام جمعه خارک گ迅 expressing that this message can be analyzed at three levels: at the textual level, the agreement may have points of criticism; at the extra-textual level, this agreement represents the strategic failure of the enemy in achieving its goals against the Islamic Republic; and at the implementation level, its success depends on the performance of the government and the negotiating team. He added that the Leader, while conditionally supporting the existing process, emphasized continuous monitoring and public vigilance, a approach that both prevents sabotage of the negotiators and prevents neglect of potential shortcomings.

The Friday prayer Imam of Bandar Abbas stressed that in the coming period, potential weaknesses must be addressed in subsequent negotiations and experiences such as unsubstantiated promises in the JCPOA should be avoided. He held the government and negotiating team responsible for implementing the agreement and addressing potential shortcomings, and added that in return, the duty of the people and the Leader is intelligent monitoring of the implementation of commitments and protecting national interests.

Imam Friday of Bandar Abbas concluded by stating that the Leader's message should be a pivot for unity and solidarity and should not create grounds for division and polarization in society and the revolutionary forces. He stated: Neither can the agreement be considered flawless, nor should it be completely rejected, but the Leader's approach is conditional acceptance coupled with careful monitoring of the implementation of commitments.

He reminded that the Leader, with maximum distrust of the enemy, while trusting the people and being benevolent towards the committed government, has clearly outlined the future path, and the duty of all patriots today is to defend national interests, demand precise implementation of commitments, and preserve national unity and cohesion





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رهبر انقلاب تفاهم‌نامه ایران آمریکا امام جمعه خارگ مذاکره نظارت مردم

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