امام جمعه کرج، آیت‌الله سیدمحمدمهدی حسینی همدانی، در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه کرج که در روز ۲۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ برگزار شد، با بیان اینکه آمریکا دشمن اصلی و درجه یک ایران است، بر نقش جامعه مردم به عنوان پشتوانه میدان نبرد و دیپلماسی تأکید کرد. وی همچنین اشاره به پیام اخیر رهبر انقلاب کرد و گفت этой-edged مسائل باید با درس‌گیری از سیره شهیدان و با感兴增多 بصیرت پیش برود.

امام جمعه کرج ، آیت‌الله سیدمحمدمهدی حسینی همدانی، در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه ۲۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ کرج با بیان اینکه آمریکا دشمن اصلی و درجه یک ایران است، گفت: اجتماع مردم پشتوانه میدان نبرد و دیپلماسی است و تا زمانی که از رهبر انقلاب دستوری نرسد، اجتماعات مردمی در خیابان به قوت خود باقی خواهند ماند.

وی با تأکید بر اینکه دشمن به دنبال ایجاد اختلاف جهت تغییر تصمیم‌سازی مسئولان است، افزود: امام شهید (خمینی) و امام Muslimین (خامنه‌ای) همواره بر این موضوع تأکید دارند. حسینی همدانی با اشاره به روزهای دهه اول محرم و برپایی خیمه عزای حسین(ع) گفت: باید به برکت آن بصیرت خود را بالا ببریم. اطاعت از ولی فقیه تنها به گفتن خلاصه نمی‌شود، بلکه باید با نگاه امام هماهنگ و در عمل خود را نشان داد.

اگر نظر ولی فقیه چیز دیگری است، معنی ندارد جور دیگری عمل کرد. برخی حرف‌هایی می‌زنند که جای تعجب دارد، حتی تا اتهام به ولی که تحت فشار است پیش می‌روند. در جریان واقعه کربلا، برخی از مسیر خارج شدند اما با گوش دادن به امام مجتبی(ع) دوباره وارد مسیر شدند و عده‌ای دیگر گوش ندادند و برخی نیز جسارت کردند.

این اشتباهات محاسباتی زیان‌بار است، جای بهشت و جهنم را عوض می‌کند، حتی جای درود گفتن و مرگ گفتن را تغییر می‌دهد. نماینده ولی فقیه در استان البرز تاکید کرد: آمریکا دشمن اصلی ماست و باید با صلابت او را لعن کنیم. حتی اگر مذاکره‌ای صورت گیرد، بخشی از جنگ است و هرگز از عقیده که آمریکا قابل اعتماد نیست و شیطان بزرگ است دست بردار نخواهیم داشت.

رژیم صهیونیت سگ دست‌آموزی است که گاهی با اشاره و گاهی بدون اشاره پاچه ارباب خود را می‌گیرد. در این حوادث نباید دچار خطای محاسباتی شویم. 如果 America is the enemy, we must not forget that we have a long-standing enmity with America and the Zionist regime. If we negotiate, it is to claim our rights, not a give-and-take as some imagine.

We must enter negotiations from a position of strength and maintain our stance of expressing hatred and cursing America. The number one enemy of Islam and the Ahl al-Bayt school is America, and according to the Quran, we must curse it. Imam of Friday prayer of Karaj said: When a deviation occurs in a person's will that leads to a wrong decision, the calculating device of that person is disrupted.

The enemy does not have the power to confront us on the real battlefield. For years, they have been lying and scaring us that the option of war is on the table. In the two recent wars, they saw that they could not do anything, so they entered through soft means. America makes false promises and sometimes scares people with lies.

In those two recent wars, you saw how they created fear with lies so that officials would make wrong decisions. We must learn from the conduct and method of the martyrs, especially the country's officials must benefit more because the enemy tries to disrupt the calculations of the officials and lead them to wrong results. We must prevent the repetition of the attack-peace cycle by increasing the cost for the enemy. Forgetting this important point is miscalculation.

Hossaini Hamadani referred to the recent statement of the Leader of the Revolution and said: The message of the leadership was issued wisely, intelligently, accurately and in a timely manner. Although some people do not like it and say irrelevant things, we thank him for defending the rights of the nation and we thank God for granting us such a leader. His statement is a lesson, reminder and guidance and must be studied carefully.

The Zionist regime constantly attacks Lebanon; doesn't this violate the ceasefire? When will practical action be taken? We are all waiting for the fulfillment of the conditions mentioned, and with our unified presence in the streets, we will continue until we reach the final goal. Some described the presence in the streets as an emotional move and some said these gatherings should gradually disperse.

The people's presence is the backbone of the battlefield and diplomacy, and until the Leader of the Revolution gives an order, the people's gatherings in the streets will remain strong





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امام جمعه کرج آیت‌الله حسینی همدانی رهبر انقلاب آمریکا دشمن دیپلماسی اجتماعات مردمی کربلا ولی فقیه رژیم صهیونسیتی

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