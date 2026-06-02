مرکز آمار ایران و بانک مرکزی در یکی روز دو گزارش جداگانه از تورم اردیبهشت منتشر کردند. آمار نشان‌دهنده افزایش pour rate ماهانه و نقطه‌به‌نقطه تورم است. Branches تفاوت در روش‌های محاسبه و پوشش آماری دو نهاد آن را مشخص می‌کند. تحلیلگران ریشه جهش اخیر تورم را در افزایش نرخ ارز، اختلال تجاری و زنجیره تأمین می‌بینند و کاهش سریع آن را بعید می‌دانند. این روند منفی به شکل کاهش کیفیت مصرف و تعویق نیازمندی‌های اساسی در خانوارها خود را نشان می‌دهد.

مرکز آمار ایران تورم ماهانه خانوارها ی کشور را ۸.۹ درصد، تورم نقطه‌به‌نقطه را ۸۳.۹ درصد و تورم سالانه را ۵۷.۷ درصد اعلام کرد. بانک مرکزی جمهوری اسلامی ایران نیز با تمرکز بر مناطق شهری، تورم ماهانه را ۸.۵ درصد، تورم نقطه‌به‌نقطه را ۷۷.۲ درصد و تورم سالانه را ۵۳.۹ درصد گزارش کرد.

طبق گزارش بانک مرکزی، شاخص اختصاصی کالاها در اردیبهشت نسبت به ماه قبل ۱۰ درصد و نسبت به اردیبهشت پارسال ۱۱۳.۸ درصد افزایش داشته که نشان‌دهنده فشار مستقیم بر هزینه‌های خرید روزمره خانوارها است. تفاوت آمار دو نهاد ناشی از تفاوت در پوشش جمعیت‌شناختی، روش‌های محاسبه، وزن کالاها، نمونه‌گیری و سال پایه است. مرکز آمار کل خانوارهای شهری و روستایی را در نظر می‌گیرد، در حالی که بانک مرکزی تنها مناطق شهری را مبنا قرار می‌دهد.

با این وجود، هیچ‌یک از این دو آمار به تنهایی تجربه واقعی مردم از افزایش قیمت‌ها را به طور کامل منعکس نمی‌کند. خانوارهایی که سهم بیشتری از درآمد خود را هزینه‌هایی مانند اجاره، خوراک، دارو، حمل‌ونقل و آموزش می‌کنند، تورمی بالاتر از میانگین رسمی را احساس می‌نمایند. مقایسه تاریخیnumbered داده‌ها نیز شدت بحران فعلی را نشان می‌دهد.

در فروردین ماه، مرکز آمار تورم ماهانه را ۵ درصد، نقطه‌به‌نقطه را ۷۳.۵ درصد و سالانه را ۵۳.۷ درصد اعلام کرده بود؛ بدین ترتیب در عرض یک ماه، تورم نقطه‌ای حدود ۱۰.۴ درصد افزایش یافته است. اگر از antes de دی‌ماه ۱۴۰۲ (آذر ۱۴۰۴) به عنوان نقطه مرجع قبل از اعتراضات گسترده گرفته شود، تورم نقطه‌ای ۵۲.۶ درصد و ماهانه ۴.۲ درصد بود.

پس از وقایع دی‌ماه، همراه با شوک‌های سیاسی و اجتماعی، تورم نقطه‌ای به ۶۰ درصد و ماهانه به ۷.۹ درصد رسید. پیش از جنگ اخیر نیز در اسفند ۱۴۰۴، تورم نقطه‌ای ۷۱.۸ درصد بود که اکنون در اردیبهشت به ۸۳.۹ درصد افزایش یافته است. ریشه جهش اخیر تورم ترکیبی از چند عامل است: افزایش نرخ ارز، اختلال در تجارت بین‌المللی و زنجیره تأمین، کاهش ظرفیت تولید در برخی بخش‌ها، تشدید انتظارات تورمی و نگرانی از افزایش نقدینگی.

تحلیلگران معتقدند حتی با فرض پایان شرایط جنگی، کاهش سریع تورم غیرمحتمل است. در صورت تثبیت نرخ ارز، بهبود Condยาว تجارت و کاهش انتظارات تورمی، ممکن است روند تورم ماهانه کاهش یابد؛ اما تأثیر تورم سالانه بر هزینه‌های پایدار مانند اجاره، خوراک و دارو با تأخیر کم نمی‌شود.

این روند اقتصادی منفی در سطح خانوارها خود را در سمت‌هایی مانند کاهش مصرف گوشت و لبنیات باکیفیت، جایگزینی کالاهای ارزان‌تر، به تعویق انداختن درمان و آموزش، و کوچک‌تر شدن مداوم سفره طبقه متوسط و کم‌درآمد نشان می‌دهد





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

تورم مرکز آمار ایران بانک مرکزی اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۴ تورم نقطه‌به‌نقطه افزایش قیمت‌ها اقتصاد ایران خانوارها تحلیل اقتصادی

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