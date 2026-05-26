اتاق اصناف با اعلام ضوابط جدید، فروش نخی و بسته‌بندی باز فرآورده‌های دخانی را در تمامی واحدهای صنفی منع و الزام به اطلاع‌رسانی و نصب پوستر را ابلاغ کرده است. این اقدام با هدف پیشگیری از دسترسی آsan به دخانیات و ارتقای سلامت جامعه صورت می‌گیرد.

اتاق اصناف در اطلاعیه‌ای اعلام کرد: با توجه به فرا رسیدن هفته ملی بدون دخانیات (۴ تا ۱۰ خرداد ماه) و پیروی از سیاست‌های کلان نظام سلامت در راستای ارتقای سطح آگاهی عمومی و کاهش آسیب‌های ناشی از مصرف مواد دخانی، ضوابط اجرایی جهت اطلاع‌رسانی و ابلاغ به اتاق‌های اصناف و واحدهای صنفی ابلاغ می‌شود.

بر اساس این اطلاعیه، عرضه، فروش و توزیع سیگار به صورت نخی در تمامی واحدهای صنفی از جمله سوپرمارکت‌ها و خواربارفروشی‌ها اکیداً ممنوع است. همچنین فروش هرگونه فرآورده دخانی در بسته‌بندی‌های باز شده یا خارج از بسته‌بندی استاندارد تولیدی به عنوان تخلف محسوب می‌شود. اتحادیه‌های صنفی موظفند این ممنوعیت را با روش‌هایی مانند صدور بخشنامه، ارسال پیامک و بازدیدهای میدانی به کلیه واحدهای صنفی مرتبط ابلاغ کنند.

هدف این اقدام پیشگیری از دسترسی آسان به دخانیات، حفاظت از سلامت جوانان و نوجوانان و ایجاد بستری فرهنگی برای جامعه‌ای سالم‌تر است. واحدهای صنفی موظفند برای اطلاع‌رسانی در محل کسب خود بنر یا پوستر نصب کنند. تیم‌های بازرسی و نظارت اتاق اصناف با همکاری دستگاه‌های ذی‌صلاح بر اجرای این ابلاغیه نظارت مستمر خواهند داشت و با واحدهای متخلف طبق مقررات قانون نظام صنفی برخورد خواهد شد.

این اقدام در راستای سیاست‌های کلان سلامت برای کاهش مصرف دخانیات و پیشگیری از آسیب‌های ناشی therefrom undertaken می‌شود





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

هفته ملی بدون دخانیات ممنوعیت فروش نخی سیگار بسته‌بندی باز فرآورده‌های دخانی اتاق اصناف سیاست‌های سلامت

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