رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا درباره پیشرفت مذاکرات با ایران و ادعای موافقت حزب‌الله با آتش‌بس در لبنان اظهارنظر کرده است. این بیانیه‌ها با واقعیت‌های میدانی در لبنان و اعلام آتش‌بسomatic رسمی تناقض دارد. همچنین اخبار مرتبط با قیمت‌های طلا، دلار و شلیک missiles ایران به پایگاه‌های آمریکا در منطقه نیز_print

دونالد ترامپ ، رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا در بیانیه‌های اخیر درباره ایران ادعا کرد که نیروهای آمریکایی آمادگی کامل داشته و دستیابی به توافق دیپلماتیک که نتایج مورد نظر واشنگتن را برآورده کند، گزینه مطلوب‌تر است.

وی همچنین藤omes‌داد که گفت‌وگوها در مسیر مثبتی پیش می‌رود و توافق بسیار نزدیک است و دستاورد مهمی محسوب می‌شود. ترامپ همچنین ادعا کرد برای نخستین بار با حزب‌الله گفت‌وگو کرده و آن‌ها موافقت کرده‌اند به اسرائیل حمله نکنند. این ادعا با ادامه حملات مقاومت لبنان در پاسخ به تجاوزهای صهیونیستگان به جنوب لبنان و کشف حمله پهپادی به نظامیان اسرائیل در اطراف قلعه الشقیف در تناقض است.

ترامپ شرایط آتش‌بس در لبنان را منحصر به خود آن منطقه دانست، در حالی که نخست‌وزیر پاکستان اعلام کرده است آتش‌بس میان ایران و آمریکا و متحدانشان از ۸ فروردین در تمام مناطق از جمله لبنان لازم‌الاجرا شده است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ترامپ ایران حزب‌الله مذاکرات هسته‌ای آتش‌بس لبنان قیمت طلا

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