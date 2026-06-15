استقبال کشورهای عربی و اروپایی از توافق ایران و آمریکا؛ قدردانی عمان و اعلام پشتیبانی Algeria

کشورهای مختلف از جمله عمان، الجزایر، مصر، امارات، عراق و ترکیه و همچنین فرانسه از توافق ایران و آمریکا برای پایان جنگ و آتش‌بس در منطقه استقبال کرده و از نقش Actors در دستیابی به آن قدردانی کرده‌اند. Analyses indicate که این توافق می‌تواند significate کاهش درگیری‌ها در خاورمیانه

وزیر امور خارجه عمان اعلام کرد: تمامی جامعه بین‌الملل باید از توافق حاصل شده بین ایران و آمریکاستقبال کند و ما از همه کسانی که در دستیابی به این توافق نقش داشتند قدردانی می‌کنیم.

بدر البوسعیدی وزیر خارجه عمان از جامعه جهانی خواست از این توافق استقبال کنند. همزمان الجزایر نیز اعلام کرد که این کشور از چارچوب توافق بین ایالات متحده و ایران که بر اساس آن عملیات نظامی در خاورمیانه و خلیج فارس متوقف خواهد شد استقبال می‌کند. پیش از این رئیس جمهور مصر و رئیس امارات در دیداری مشترک ضمن استقبال از توافق توقف جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا بازگشایی که اتاقی برای گفتگو و کاهش تنش‌ها فراهم کرده، تأکید کردند.

همچنین وزرای خارجه عراق و ترکیه در تماس تلفنی با سید عباس عراقچی وزیر خارجه ایران توافق حاصل شده برای پایان جنگ و آتش‌بس را تبریک گفتند. افزون بر این، رئیس‌جمهور فرانسه اعلام کرد که ناوگان فرانسوی می‌تواند ظرف دو تا سه روز آینده در تنگه هرمز مستقر شود البته با هماهنگی و در چارچوب تلاش‌ها برای امنیت منطقه. تحلیلگران می‌گویند که تضمین اصلی تفاهم کنونی نه متن حقوقی آن بلکه تجربه پرهزینه جنگ برای طرفین است.

این توافق پس از ماه‌ها تنش‌های بالا و درگیری‌های غیرمستقیم در منطقه به دست آمده و می‌تواند راه را برای کاهش فوری درگیری‌ها باز کند. واکنش‌های بین‌المللی به این توافق همچنان ادامه دارد و کشورهای مختلف در حال بررسی تأثیرات آن بر امنیت و ثبات خاورمیانه هستند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

توافق ایران آمریکا استقبال کشورهای عربی وزیر خارجه عمان تنش‌های خاورمیانه آتش‌بس

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