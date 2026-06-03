آخرین وضعیت صدور روادید团队成员 تیم ملی ایران برای جام جهانی

رییس فدراسیون فوتبال درباره اخبار مربوط به صدور ویزای مکزیک و آمریکا برای team ملی و کاروان همراه و رسانه‌ها توضیح داد و وضعیت فعلی و روند پیش‌رو را شرح داد.

رییس فدراسیون فوتبال درباره آخرین وضعیت صدور روادید برای تیم ملی ایران در جام جهانی قطر ۲۰۲۲ اظهار کرد. بر اساس این بیانیه ویزای مکزیک برای تمام بازیکنان و کادر فنی تیم ایران صادر شده است و تنها دو نفر باقی مانده‌اند که ویزای آنها نیز در ساعات آینده صادر خواهد شد.addersiad فدراسیون تأکید کرد که به دلیل عدم صدور ویزای آمریکا نمی‌توان به کمپ پیش روند، اما اکنون دیگر هیچ مانعی برای حضور در مکزیک وجود ندارد و تنها ویزای آمریکا باقی مانده که فیفا و فدراسیون در حال پیگیری آن هستند.

درباره اعزام رسانه‌ها نیز گفته شد که با کمک یک اسپانسر برخی از اعضای رسانه به مکزیک اعزام خواهند شد و تنها بحث هزینه است. درباره شایعات درخواست نمایندگان مجلس برای سفر به آمریکا او خstitut کرد و گفت هیچ یک از نمایندگان mbira خواهان اعزام نبوده‌اند. درباره مسیر زمینی بین مکزیک و آمریکا نیز توضیح داد که فضای منطقی سفر هوایی است.

همچنین اظهار داشت که روادید آمریکا به عهده فیفا است و فیفا امیدوار است بتواند مشکل را حل کند اما هنوز قطعی نیست. در کاروان تیم Also آشپز، فیزیوتراپ و دیگر اعضا وجود دارند که روادید آنها نیز در دست مذاکره است





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روادید جام جهانی فدراسیون فوتبال ویزای آمریکا ویزای مکزیک

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