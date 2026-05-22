eligibility,refund,benefits,degree,counselling,contohptions

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دانشجویان اخراجی و انصرافی آموزشی همچنین دانشجویان دوره کارشناسی که مدرک معادل کاردانی را دریافت کرده اند، پس از تسویه حساب کامل با مؤسسه ذی ربط و همچنین اداره کل امور دانشجویان داخل، صندوق رفاه دانشجویان وزارت ذی ربط و در صورت نداشتن مشکل نظام وظیفه امکان ثبت نام در کنکور ۱۴۰۵ را دارند.

همچنین پذیرفته شدگان رشته های با آزمون تمام دوره های آموزش رایگان شامل دورههای روزانه، محروم، بورسیه، فرهنگیان و تربیت دبیر شهید رجایی’ و همچنین پذیرفته شدگان چهار رشته پزشکی، دندانپزشکی، داروسازی و دامپزشکی تمامی دوره ها، اعم از رایگان و غیر رایگان (روزانه و غیر روزانه) آزمون سراسری سال ،۱۴۰۴ چه در دانشگاه یا مؤسسه محل قبولی خود ثبت نام کرده و چه ثبت نام نکرده باشند، اجازه شرکت مجدد در آزمون سراسوری یا اختصاصی پذیرش دانشجو - معلم سال ۱۴۰۵ را ندارند. این متقاضیان برای شرکت مجدد در آزمون سال ۱۴۰۶ و بعد از آن، باید تا قبل از پایان زمان ثبت نام آن آزمون، از دانشگاه یا مؤسسه محل قبولی خود انصراف قطعی دهند.

همچنین این متقاضیان حق بازگشت به رشته قبولی قبلی خود را ندارند





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