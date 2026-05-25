erkheda‌ مه affidavit America و ایران در وضعیت مثبت

کاخ سفید announced that the negotiations between America and Iran are in a positive status, but the finalization of the possible agreement is likely to take several days and the possibility of the failure of the negotiations still exists. The White House administration does not expect the possible agreement to be signed today and the finalization of the process may take several days due to the approval process in Iran. The current situation is very good, but the possibility of the failure of the agreement still exists. The negotiations on the details and phrases of the agreement text are still continued and both sides are sensitive about the provisions. The overall framework of the agreement has been approved by the leader of Iran Mohammad-Javad Khamenei, but it is still unclear whether the process will lead to the final agreement or not. The Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement on the opening of the Hormuz Strait and agreement on putting aside enrich uranium. But the final agreement has not been completed. The President of America Donald Trump reacted to the release of some reports about the details of the agreement and said that nobody has seen the final agreement text and many of the released reports are false.

کاخ سفید announced that the negotiations between America and Iran were in a positive status, but the finalization of the possible agreement is likely to take several days and the possibility of the failure of the negotiations still exists.

According to an American official in a conversation with journalists about the latest status of the negotiations between America and Iran announced by the White House: the administration does not expect the possible agreement to be signed today and the finalization of the process may take several days due to the approval process in Iran. This official mentioned that currently we are in a very good position, but the possibility of the failure of the agreement still exists.

He added that the negotiations are continued on some of the details and phrases of the agreement text and both sides are sensitive about some of the provisions. This official also mentioned that Mohammad-Javad Khamenei, the leader of Iran, has approved the overall framework of the agreement but it is still unclear whether the process will lead to the final agreement or not.

On the other hand, the New York Times reported that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement on the opening of the Hormuz Strait. The newspaper also mentioned that Iran has agreed to put aside enrich uranium, but the final agreement is still not completed.

On the other hand, Donald Trump, the President of America, reacted to the release of some reports about the details of the agreement and said that nobody has seen the final agreement text and many of the released reports are false. Trump wrote on social media: nobody knows what is the agreement of us and if any body knows let him tell





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